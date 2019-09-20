Friends 25th anniversary: Google Search each character and see what happens

tech

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 16:17 IST

Google has a special surprise for all ‘Friends’ fans. As the hit TV show celebrates its 25th anniversary, Google also joins it with Easter eggs for each Friends character.

These Easter eggs can be found on the Google Search results for all the characters. Type the name of the character on Google Search and tap on the icon displayed in the information card. For example, if you Google Search Phoebe Buffay and tap on the guitar icon, her famous ‘Smelly Cat’ song will play. There’s also an animated smelly cat walking around the screen.

If you want to hear the annoying but funny “Pivot!” by Ross, just Google Search him and tap on the couch icon. But there’s more. The couch actually breaks into two here with Ross ultimately saying, “Ok, I don’t think it’s gonna pivot anymore.”

guys!! look at what google did in celebration of friends pic.twitter.com/ElSofMlWUG — nicole (@anistonily) September 20, 2019

You can Google the rest of the characters to find out what their Easter eggs are. Make sure that the full names of each Friends character is typed out for the Easter egg to work. Google also has a special glossary dedicated to words and phrases used in Friends. Just search for “Friends glossary” and you’ll see definitions of words like ‘moo point’, ‘noodle soup’, ‘woopah, and ‘on a break’.

Friends TV show is the latest to be treated with Google’s Easter eggs. The search giant has in the past hidden Easter eggs for events like “The Wizard of Oz” where Dorothy’s red shoes turn the text of the page into black and white. Marvel Avenger’s Thanos also has a special Easter egg which actually disappears Google Search results from the page when clicking on his gauntlet.

First Published: Sep 20, 2019 15:59 IST