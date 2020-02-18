Here are top WhatsApp features for spotting fake news

tech

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 16:41 IST

A recent article highlighted that the rise of fake news, including inaccurate advice on social media, is spreading panic about issues such as coronavirus outbreak.

WhatsApp, one of the most used messaging apps in India, is one of the platforms where fake news spreads like wildfire.

The Facebook-owned messaging platform has released some features to curb fake news and is testing some more.

The company on its FAQ page too has mentioned ways in which a user can spot if a message contains authentic information or not. It urges people to check photos and media carefully for any edits that can possibly mislead. It also asks users to verify information from multiple reliable news sources.

We take a look at the features that WhatsApp has rolled out to curb fake news:

Forward mark on messages

This feature helps identify if the sender is the original source of the message or it has been forwarded from somewhere. If the message is being forwarded, there are chances it may or may not be true and must always be verified through reliable sources.

Frequently forwarded message

Last year, WhatsApp started rolling out the ‘frequently forwarded’ message feature for its users in India. As the name suggests, the feature lets you know that the message has been forwarded multiple times.

The forward icon on such messages includes two arrows instead of one arrow symbol that comes on a usual forward. This symbol appears if the message has been shared to five or more people or accounts.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp’s next big features after dark mode: Animated stickers, delete messages, and more

Forwarding info

With this feature, you can check how many times the message has been forwarded. This can be done by tapping on the message info option. As of now this feature can only be seen in the messages you forward. In the infobox you will see an entry like ‘forwarded (the number) times’

Forwarding Limit

WhatsApp, which boasts about 2 billion followers, has limited the number of times a message can be forwarded. The limit, at present, is set to 5. Earlier, the limit was 20.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp this week: It’s all about dark mode, again

Suspicious links

A suspicious link indicator tab in red colour appears when a link that has an unusual combination of characters is received.