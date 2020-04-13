From data plans to free services, here are 10 freebies that you can enjoy during the Covid-19 lockdown

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 12:08 IST

Coronavirus has disrupted the way things work across the globe. The virus outbreak has prompted authorities to implement a strict lockdown in locations across the globe forcing businesses to halt their operations temporarily and employees to work from home. Amid the lockdown, a number of companies are offering their services for free to their users.

The list not only includes data plans but also online courses. So here is a list of all the freebies that you can enjoy during the Covid-19 lockdown:

BSNL work from home plan

BSNL, last month, introduced a new “Work@Home” plan for its landline users. As a part of the plan, the company is offering a free broadband service to all its landline users. As a part of the plan, the company is offering 5GB data per day at the speed of 10Mbps to all its landline users.In addition to that, users will get 1GB space per e-mail ID along with unlimited download and upload speeds.

BSNL offers free validity, talktime extension to its users

Apart from the above mentioned plan, the company has also extended the validity and talktime of the prepaid plans whose validity expired during the lockdown till April 20. The company also said that it is giving Rs 10 talktime for free to all subscribers whose balance has reached zero during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Google offers free access to premium Meet features

Last month Google announced that it would offer premium features Hangouts Meet, now Google Meet, features free to all its GSuite users until July 1, 2020 . Later, the company extended its deadline to September 1, 2020.

Apple offers 90-day free trials for its video-editing software

Apple, last month, announced that it would offer a 90-day trial period for its Final Cut Pro X and Logic Pro X softwares. Final Cut Pro X comes with a 30-day trial period. Now users will get additional 90 days when the 30-day trial period expires. Logix Pro X, on the other hand, is getting the trial period for the first time.

Reliance Jio doubles data on 4G vouchers

Reliance Jio doubled data and Jio-to-non Jio minutes on its 4G prepaid vouchers. This update is valid on all its 4G recharge vouchers, which includes Rs 11, Rs 21, Rs 51 and Rs 101 plans. You can check the details here.

Reliance Jio doubles data on JioFiber

Reliance also doubled data on JioFiber. As a part of the update, the company is offering JioFibre at a speed of 10Mbps to all its users “wherever it is geographically feasible” at no additional cost.

Fitbit offers free 90-day trial for Fitbit Premium

Fitbit is offering a 90-day free trial of its health service, Fitbit Premium. The list includes personalised health insights, health guidance, advanced sleep tools, customized programs, and more than 150 workouts from various fitness brands. “If Premium isn’t available in your region, and you haven’t tried Fitbit Coach yet, we’re offering a 90-day free trial, so you can stream video workouts on your phone or computer,” the company wrote in a blog post.

Amazon Audible provides free audiobooks for children

Like others, Amazon too is helping its customers amid the Covid-19 lockdown. As a part of its efforts, Audible is offering free audiobooks to children and teens throughout the duration of the pandemic.

Tinder Passport

Tinder has a feature called Passport that allows users to explore people from other cities by changing their location. This feature is available to its Plus and Gold subscribers. However, the company is offering this feature free to all its users for free until April 30.

Pornhub makes its premium content free

To help people during the lockdown, Pornhub has made its premium content available for free to all its users across the globe. This feature is available until April 23.