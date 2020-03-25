From PornHub to Amazon Audible here are all things that have become free due to coronavirus

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 18:36 IST

The COVID-19 outbreak has disrupted the world. With coronavirus cases across the globe mounting by the minute, countries across the globe have been put on a lockdown and people are being advised to stay at their homes in a bid to contain the infection. Amid the present scenario, many companies have decided to offer their services to users for free in order to encourage them to stay at home.

The list not only includes data packs and online reading services but also dating services. Here are five things that have become free due to the coronavirus outbreak:

PornHub

First things first. PornHub has made subscription to its premium content, that is, PornHub Premium free to all its subscribers around the world. The company had made the service free to all its users in Italy earlier this month. Now, it has extended the plan to its users across the globe.

PornHub Premium, which costs between $7.99 (Rs 700 approx) and $9.99 (Rs 800 approx) per month, will be free until April 23.

Tinder

Coronavirus has essentially locked people into their homes. But that doesn’t mean that you can’t date in the virtual world. To facilitate this, Tinder has made its Passport feature, which allows users to explore other cities virtually by just choosing the preferred location, free for all its users until April 30. The feature is available to Tinder Plus and Gold subscribers.

BSNL

BSNL has introduced a work from home plan for its landline users that essentially gives users 5GB data per day at the speed of 10Mbps. Once the 5GB limit gets exhausted, the network will shift to a speed of 1Mbps. The company is offering the plan for free to its landline users.

Amazon Audible

If your kids love to read, Amazon Audible has announced that it will provide free audiobooks to children during the course of the ongoing pandemic. “For as long as schools are closed, we’re open,” Audible said in a post.