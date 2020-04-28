From teddy bears to bread, here’s what’s trending on Google Search this week

tech

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 08:22 IST

The Covid-19 pandemic has forced nations across the globe in a state of lockdown. Amid the present scenario many have taken to explore their kitchens to make bread and other easy-to-prepare snacks. And that’s exactly what Search trends have shown us this week.

According to Google, people all around the world have been searching for ‘teddy bears in windows’ and ‘microwaved bread’. The company says that teddy bears, rainbows and hearts have been popping up in windows and in searches all over the world this past month.

Teddy bears 🧸, rainbows 🌈, and hearts 💕 have been popping up in windows and in searches all over the world this past month. Find window rainbows near you → https://t.co/Ok54ILkX9M pic.twitter.com/T6RnUOhlyF — Google (@Google) April 27, 2020

As amature cooks take to their kitchens, “quarantine snacks” has become the top trending snack search around the world over the past three months. Here’s how the trend looks like:

Apart from looking for easy-to-cook snacks, people all over the world have also been searching for breads. The tech giant says that searches for “baking” are at an all-time high worldwide. The company said that searches for “how to make bread in microwave” are also rising.

Another interesting trend that has emerged in the past couple of months pertains to family dinners. As people are staying home and getting to spend more time with their families, people all around the world are also searching for “family dinners”.

Lastly, people are also searching for “pen pals”. While the searches for pen pals has doubled in the US, searches for “pen pals for kids” have been the highest in The Gambia.

The latest Search thread on Twitter follows a video shared by Google wherein it highlighted that people all over the world were searching for “how to help”.