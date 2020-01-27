Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro to Redmi 7A: Here are top 5 smartphones you can buy at Mi Super Sale

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 15:58 IST

Are you planning to buy a new smartphone? Xiaomi has interesting offers for you. The company is hosting the Mi Super Sale on its website between January 27 and January 31.

During the sale, the company is offering discounts of up to Rs 6,000 on purchase of select smartphones, in addition to that, the company is offering no cost EMI on the purchase of the Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi K20 series, Mi A3 and Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphones.

So, here’s a list of top five smartphones that you can buy during the Mi Super Sale:

Redmi K20 Pro: The Redmi K20 Pro was launched for Rs 27,999 for the 6GBRAM and 128GB storage variant. During the sale, it will be available for Rs 24,999.

Redmi Note 7 Pro: The 6GB RAM and 64GB memory variant of the phone was launched for Rs 15,999 in India. During the sale, this variant is getting a discount of Rs 6,000. It is available for Rs 9,999 on Xiaomi’s India website.

Redmi Go: The budget Xiaomi Redmi Go was launched in India for Rs 4,499. During the ongoing sale, the phone is getting a minor discount. It is available for Rs 4,299 on the Xiaomi India website.

Redmi Note 7S: The 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant of the phone was launched in India for Rs 10,999. During the ongoing sale, it is getting a discount of Rs 2,000. It is available for Rs 8,999 on Xiaomi’s India website.

Redmi Y3: The 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space variant of the phone was launched for Rs 9,999 in India. During the sale, it will be available for Rs 7,999 on Xiaomi India website.

