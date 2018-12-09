Fujifilm GFX 50R medium format mirrorless camera launched in India, priced at Rs 3,69,999

Japanese photography and imaging major Fujifilm has launched its range finder-style GFX 50R medium format mirrorless camera that comes with the FUJIFILM G Format image sensor, which is almost 1.7 times the size of a full-frame 35mm image sensor.

GFX 50R is the first camera in the GFX system to feature Bluetooth compatibility and would be available at a price of Rs 3,69,999 (body only).

Along with the GFX 50R medium format mirrorless camera, the company also launched two new XF lens for its X series line-up.

GFX 50R has 51.4MP medium format CMOS sensor and X-Processor Pro image processing engine (FUJIFILM )

The camera continues the compact, lightweight and superior image quality characteristics of Fujifilm’s GFX medium format mirrorless digital camera system, while weighing nearly 145 grams less and 25mm thinner than the FUJIFILM GFX 50S, the company said in a statement.

Fujifilm’s new XF 8-16mm f/2.8 R LM WR lens is available for Rs 1,59,999. The XF 200mm f/2 OIS WR Lens is available at a price of Rs 4,79,999.



First Published: Dec 09, 2018 12:21 IST