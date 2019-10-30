Fujifilm instax LiPlay hybrid photo printer launched in India: Price, specs, features

tech

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 19:29 IST

Fujifilm on Wednesday launched a new instax camera in India. Fujifilm instax LiPlay which is an instant camera, photo printer with an LCD display is now available in India for a price of Rs 13,799.

Fujifilm instax LiPlay comes in three colours of ‘Stone White’, ‘Elegant Black’ and ‘Blush Gold’. This is Fujifilm’s first hybrid instax launching in India. HP also has its Sprocket 2-in-1 photo printer but it isn’t available in India as yet.

This instax lets users preview photos on the LCD display and print them out from the camera itself. There’s also a sound recorder option which can record audio up to 10 seconds. The audio is recorded and saved through a QR code which can be scanned from a smartphone and played.

Fujifilm instax LiPlay prints photos in credit card sized mini films and it is also compatible with a new metallic instax mini film confetti and instax square film star-illumination. The two new design films are also compatible with all instax mini and instax square models.

In terms of specifications, Fujifilm instax LiPlay features a 2.7-inch LCD display. It comes with brightness adjustment built-in and six filters like sepia tone and monochrome to choose from. There are also ten design frames built-in the camera for print outs. Users can download the instax mini LiPlay app to use 20 more design frames for their photos.

In addition to printing instant photos, the instax LiPlay also allows users to print photos from their smartphone. Users can transfer photos via Bluetooth to the camera and print them out. Fujifilm instax LiPlay also comes with remote shooting functionality which can be used through a smartphone.

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 18:13 IST