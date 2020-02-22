Fujifilm launches the new X100V camera, two new XC 35mm F2 and GF 45-100mm F4 lens

tech

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 18:18 IST

Fujifilm has announced its latest offering for the Indian market – the Fujifilm X100V, the flagship product from the X series range of cameras. Along with this, Fujifilm also added two new lenses i.e. XC 35mm F2 and GF 45-100mm F4 for its X and GFX range mirrorless camera.

The Fujifilm X100V comes equipped with the latest image sensor and image-processing engine to deliver premium-quality images with the company’s signature color-reproduction technology. It is an upgrade over previous models and features a newly designed 23mmF2 lens, improvements to its Advanced Hybrid Viewfinder, weather resistance, and a new tilting rear LCD monitor among a host of other updates.

Using the latest generation X-TransTM CMOS 4 sensor and X-Processor 4, the X100V provides all creatives when shooting stills or video.

The XC 35mm F2 lens and GF 45-100mm F4 lens, compatible with the X and GFX range mirrorless cameras respectively, deliver outstanding high resolution, beautiful bokeh and rich gradation with HDR.

The X100V is the fifth-generation model of the X100 Series. While maintaining the Series’ popular design in principle, the new model uses aluminum for the top and bottom plates of the camera body. A high-performance lens with ultra-resolution has been newly developed for this model. The back-illuminated 26.1MP “X-Trans CMOS 4” sensor and the “X-Processor 4” high-speed image processing engine are combined with Fujifilm’s unique color reproduction technology to produce premium-quality stills and videos in “memory colors,” i.e. vivid colors exactly as you remember.

The X100V comes with Advanced Hybrid Viewfinder, which, Fujifilm claims is the world’s only viewfinder that can be switched between optical viewfinder (OVF) and electronic viewfinder (EVF).

The XC 35mm is a prime normal-length lens that is designed for APS-C-format Fujifilm X-mount mirrorless cameras. It provides a 53mm equivalent focal length and a bright f/2 maximum aperture. The XC 35mm F2 is priced at Rs. 16,999 and it is compatible with all Fujifilm X-series mirrorless cameras.

The GF 45-100mm F4 is a standard zoom lens that offers a 36-79mm equivalent 35mm format focal length to realize a versatile range of fields of view to suit a wide variety of shooting applications. It offers a constant f/4 maximum aperture for consistent performance throughout the zoom range. The GF 45-100mm is priced at Rs. 1,92,999 and it is compatible with all Fujifilm GFX-series mirrorless cameras.