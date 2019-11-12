e-paper
Fujifilm X-A7 mirrorless camera launched in India, priced at Rs 59,999

tech Updated: Nov 12, 2019 11:00 IST
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Japanese photography and imaging major Fujifilm on Monday launched ‘X-A7’ mirrorless digital camera with a 24.24MP APS-C sensor in India.

The camera will be available with a XC 15-45mm lens kit for Rs 59,999 in five colour variants- silver, camel, dark silver, mint green and navy blue.

The Fuijfilm X-A7 camera will be available with a XC 15-45mm lens kit for Rs 59,999 in five colour variants- silver, camel, dark silver, mint green and navy blue.

“The latest model is a perfect companion for travel photographers as well as Vloggers to refine their photography experience and is yet another landmark product in Fujifilm’s mirrorless range,” Haruto Iwata, Managing Director, Fujifilm India Pvt Ltd. said in a statement.

According to the company, the camera offers a broad range of features from casual snapshots of everyday scenes to travel photography and full-fledged photographic creations.

The X-A7 includes features a 3.5-inch LCD monitor with a maximum luminous intensity of approx. 1,000 candelas to guarantee intuitive operability on the rear panel.

Furthermore, this is the first X Series model that features a “vari-angle” monitor and allows users to adjust it any angle.

It can be used in conjunction with the Portrait Enhancer Mode for self-portraits of advanced quality.

