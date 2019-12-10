e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 10, 2019

Fujifilm X-Pro3 mirrorless camera launched in India, price starts at Rs 1,55,999

Fujifilm X-Pro3 mirrorless camera comes with 26.1MP “X-Trans” CMOS 4” sensor and “X-Processor 4” image processor engine.

tech Updated: Dec 10, 2019 13:54 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Fujifilm launches new mirrorless camera in India
Fujifilm launches new mirrorless camera in India(Fujifilm )
         

Japanese photography and imaging major Fujifilm on Tuesday launched ‘X-Pro3’ mirrorless digital camera at a starting price of Rs 1,55,999 in India.

“With an intent to further grow the photography industry in India, we always strive to introduce technology that reinforces our capabilities, while allowing our consumers to effortlessly click and share. With the launch of X-Pro3, we aim to enable photography enthusiasts to explore limitless possibilities in the photography world.”

According to the company, the X-Pro3 is the first digital camera to use strong yet lightweight titanium to achieve advanced portability and durability, making it easier than ever to enjoy photography with premium image quality.

It comes with back-illuminated 26.1MP “X-Trans” CMOS 4” sensor and “X-Processor 4” image processor engine that ensures the right level of performance and image quality to the user.

Adding to these features, X-Pro3 has the “Advanced Hybrid Viewfinder”, the world’s only viewfinder that can be switched between optical viewfinder (OVF) and electronic viewfinder (EVF).

The new camera comes with Fujifilm’s unique Film Simulation function with the new “CLASSIC Neg” mode, which simulates colour negative film traditionally chosen for snapshots of day-to-day scenes, so that users can enjoy high-quality photo with versatile tonal variations.

tags
top news
Ram Rajya in Kashmir, taunts Congress in the Lok Sabha. Amit Shah responds
Ram Rajya in Kashmir, taunts Congress in the Lok Sabha. Amit Shah responds
Behind BJP confidence on CAB passage, support from friends, rivals and 2 exes
Behind BJP confidence on CAB passage, support from friends, rivals and 2 exes
Why and how Congress lost Karnataka byelection
Why and how Congress lost Karnataka byelection
Exclusion based on religion may not satisfy touchstone of constitution: Ex-CJI
Exclusion based on religion may not satisfy touchstone of constitution: Ex-CJI
US commission seeks sanctions against Amit Shah if citizenship bill passed
US commission seeks sanctions against Amit Shah if citizenship bill passed
The Mumbai connection that could hurt Kohli and Co in 3rd T20I at Wankhede
The Mumbai connection that could hurt Kohli and Co in 3rd T20I at Wankhede
After Cybertruck, Elon Musk’s Tesla is gearing up for electric ‘Cyberquad’ ATV
After Cybertruck, Elon Musk’s Tesla is gearing up for electric ‘Cyberquad’ ATV
India moving from ‘Make in India’ to ‘Rape in India’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
India moving from ‘Make in India’ to ‘Rape in India’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
trending topics
HTLS 2019Citizenship BillAmit ShahShweta Basu PrasadKapil SharmaDelhi Kirari Market FireGmail New featurePrepaid PlansCRPFHuman Rights Day 2019EPF contributions

don't miss

latest news

India News

tech