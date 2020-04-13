e-paper
Future Apple Watch may automatically detect panic attacks: Report

Apple Watch in the future will also be able to detect when a user is under stress.

tech Updated: Apr 13, 2020 14:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Apple to have more health features
Apple to have more health features(REUTERS)
         

Future Apple Watch may come with more life-saving features. According to XDA Developers’ Max Weinbach, Apple is working on a feature that will help Apple Watch to automatically detect panic attacks and can even detect when a user is under stress.

“The Watch is then supposed to learn over time what symptoms occur before and during the panic attack. Eventually, the goal is to detect panic attacks before they happen, warn the user beforehand and offer assistance (such as breathing exercises),” he said in a series of tweets.

“Similarly to high heart rate notifications, the user would be able to look through the history of their detected panic attacks and see how the Watch behaved. The user can also manually specify the symptoms in order to further increase the accuracy,” he added.

Weinbach added that the features may not appear in the immediate Apple Watch iteration as these are just in “discussion phase” and “expect it be 2 years or more from launch.”

Apple has been gradually adding more health focused features on its Apple Watch. There have been many examples where Apple Watch played a role in saving lives of people.

Apple is expected to launch Watch Series 6 later this year. The smartwatch is said to come with several new features and improvements, especially in the battery department.

There are also chances that the new smartwatch from Apple include TouchID for better privacy. Other important upgrades such as LTE and Wi-Fi 6 compatibility, pulse detection system, and sleep tracking are also expected from Apple Watch Series 6.

