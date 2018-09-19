G-Suite’s new Work Insights allows admins to monitor workers

Google on Wednesday announced a new tool “Work Insights” that entitles admins with more visibility and monitoring control into the ways that G-Suite is deployed and utilised in their organisations.

“Work Insights” comes with “adoption charts” where admins would be able to analyse trends, track deployment progress over time, monitor apps that are most adopted by teams and identify which ones may need additional training on applications.

“With ‘Work Insights,’ admins can quickly surface organisational insights about G-Suite deployments at the team level -- aggregated at 10 people or more -- and understand adoption patterns for G-Suite apps,” Reena Nadkarni, Group Product Manager, G-Suite, Google wrote in a blog post.

The new tool is built specifically to help businesses measure and understand the impact of internal digital transformation and also for when organisations transition from legacy tools to G-Suite apps.

“You can also use ‘Work Insights’ to learn how your teams are collaborating across your organisation -- working together in meetings or co-creating documents. This insight can help executives identify opportunities to strengthen collaboration and reduce siloes,” Nadkarni added.

The search engine giant also announced the general availability of the “Investigation” tool in its “G-Suite Security Centre” to help organisations simplify their security management.

The “Investigation” tool comes with simple user interface (UI), making it easier for admins to identify threats without having to worry about analysing logs that could be time-consuming and require complex scripting.

The “Work Insights” tool is available in the beta version and the “Investigation tool” is available for G Suite Enterprise customers.

First Published: Sep 19, 2018 16:24 IST