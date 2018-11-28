Gaana revamps app with AI-based features, voice search, and more

Gaana has revamped its music streaming app for Android and iOS users. The new features will be available through the latest software update of Gaana.

The updated app comes with AI and machine learning-based features to offer personalised content to users. Gaana has also revamped the interface of the app, and added voice search.

Smarter search

Gaana has made it easier for users to search songs on the app. It will now show suggestions of songs based on the user’s listening history. Gaana has updated the app with machine-learning based search feature.

Personalised playlists

With the new update, Gaana app will now show ‘Made for you Mixes and Playlists’. Here, users will be able to browse through playlists made with songs based on their listening preference. The app will also curate songs for playlists from different genres.

New content

In addition to curating playlists, Gaana app will also show fresh content every day. Using machine learning and AI, the app will show songs based on what the user has listened to and not.

Personalised playlists and voice search comes to Gaana. (Gaana)

Voice search

Gaana has added voice search to its app with the latest update. Users can simply tap on the voice search option to start using the feature. Gaana lets users voice search using keywords like the name of the song, singer, movie, lyrics, moods and occasions.

Refreshed UI

Gaana has revamped the user interface (UI) of the app with more focus on imagery. The new UI is said to be more user-friendly with an improved player experience. Gaana has also added lyrics in the music player which can be viewed in full-screen mode.

First Published: Nov 28, 2018 16:43 IST