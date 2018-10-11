Galaxy A9: Samsung’s first smartphone with four rear cameras to launch today

Samsung is hosting a Galaxy launch event today in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Samsung will be launching a new Galaxy smartphone at its launch event.

Samsung’s Galaxy event is scheduled to start at 5:00 pm MYT which would be 2:30 pm IST in India. Samsung will be livestreaming the event through its official website globally. Interested users can also follow updates on the launch through Samsung’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

Samsung’s invite for the launch highlights “4X fun” which could be hinting on a smartphone with a quad-camera setup. Some reports have suggested that Samsung will be launching the 2018 edition of Galaxy A9 which will feature four rear cameras. The new Galaxy A9 will be priced above Rs 30,000 in the premium segment.

Samsung recently launched Galaxy A7 2018 which comes with a triple-camera setup at the rear. The combination includes a 24-megapixel autofocus sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone features a 24-megapixel with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash for selfies.

Galaxy A7 also houses a side fingerprint sensor, a new trend in Samsung smartphones. Under the hood, it runs on Exynos 7885 processor paired with 4GB and 6GB of RAM. The smartphone comes with 64GB and 128GB of storage options.

On the software front, it runs Android Oreo with Samsung Experience layered on top. Up front, Galaxy A7 has a full HD+ 6-inch Super AMOLED display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio.

