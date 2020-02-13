Galaxy Buds+ to Jabra Elite 75t: 5 Apple AirPod alternatives

tech

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 18:52 IST

Apple’s AirPods is the most dominant player in the extremely competitive earwear market.

Apple is expected to ship 139 million units this year and the number may touch 273 million by the end of 2023, according to the International Data Corporation.

Today, we look at five alternatives to the Apple AirPods.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+

The recently launched Samsung Galaxy Buds+ come in black, blue, and white colours. The device is AKG-tuned and comes with a two-way speaker system that includes a tweeter for covering high notes and a woofer to provide bass.

The South Korean brand claims that the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ can last 11 hours on one charge. This is quite possible as it has an 85mAh battery. Compatible with iOS and Android devices, Samsung says charging the Buds for 3 minutes will make it last for an hour.

Huawei’s FreeBuds 3

Huawei’s wireless earphone offering FreeBuds 3 is powered by the Kirin A1 chip. The device promises adaptive noise reduction, acoustic echo cancellation, and speech recognition among other features.

The FreeBuds 3 have a dual-channel synchronous transmission technology which reduces audio latency and mitigates the effect of radio signal interference. It is expected to last up to 20 hours after full charge.

JBL UA True Wireless Flash

One of the best features of this device is the fact that it is entirely waterproof. The UA True Wireless Flash comes with something called as the Bionic Hearing, which enables the user to hear with two sound technologies: TalkThru and AmbientAware.

Amazon Echo Buds

This device comes with hands-free Alexa and Bose noise-reduction technology. Three sizes of silicone eartips are given along with three wings in different sizes for securing the earbuds in place, if required.

In terms of battery, the Amazon Echo Buds can last for up to 5 hours of listening and up to 20 hours with case. The touch panel on both the earbuds supports two gestures, double-tap or tap and hold.

Jabra Elite 75t

Jabra’s latest offering the Elite 75t delivers a bass-forward sound signature. The device, which is available in black or black-and-gray models, has three pairs of silicone eartips for better fitting.

The outer panel of each earpiece has a button which when pressed, does a variety of things. The left ear’s button reduces volume, skips a track and navigates back. The button on right plays or pauses music, manages phone calls, increases volume and trigger phone’s voice assistant.