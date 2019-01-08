Galaxy M10, M20, M30: Five things you need to know about Samsung’s new budget phone series

Samsung will be introducing a new budget smartphone series in India later this month. The South Korean giant is expected to launch as many as three smartphones.

The new Galaxy M series from Samsung is expected to offer features like Infinity-V display, 5,000mAh battery and triple-camea setup. Like other Samsung smartphones, the Galaxy M series will also be manufactured in India. Also, the new series will be launched in India and hit other markets later.

Here’s everything you need to know about Samsung’s Galaxy M series.

New budget series

Samsung’s new budget series is expected to compete against phones from companies like Xiaomi, Honor, Realme and Honor. The company will launch Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 this month, with the Galaxy M20 arriving later in February.

Infinity-V display

Samsung’s new Infinity displays feature different notch designs. Infinity-V as the name suggests, has a V-shaped notch on top. The new Galaxy M smartphones are expected to feature to feature Infinity-V display.

Triple-camera setup

Galaxy M30 which will presumably be the high-end model in the series will feature a triple-camera setup. Samsung recently upped its camera game with the Galaxy A7 and Galaxy A9. Galaxy A7 features a triple-camera setup at the rear, while Galaxy A9 sports a quad-camera setup.

Price

Galaxy M10 will be the cheapest of the series with a price tag around Rs 9,500. Galaxy M20 is said to be priced around Rs 15,000. There isn’t any word on the price of Galaxy M30 as yet. With this pricing, Samsung’s Galaxy M10 will compete with Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro and the Galaxy M20 will be placed with the Redmi Note 6 Pro.

5,000mAh battery

Galaxy M20 will be the first Samsung smartphone to house a massive 5,000mAh battery. As for the Galaxy M10 it will be fuelled by a 3,500mAh battery.

First Published: Jan 08, 2019 19:25 IST