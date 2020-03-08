Galaxy M21 with 48-megapixel camera, 6,000mAh battery to launch in India on March 16

tech

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 14:08 IST

Samsung is planning to launch yet another smartphone in India. Part of the Galaxy M series, the rumoured M21 is said to launch on March 16. Samsung recently launched Galaxy M31 in India and premium Galaxy S20 series.

The biggest feature of Samsung Galaxy M21 is said to be the camera. It will come with three rear cameras including a 48-megapixel primary sensor. For selfies, it will have a 20-megapixel sensor.

According to an IANS report, Samsung Galaxy M21 will have a 6.4-inch display with an Super AMOLED panel. For performance, it will rely on Exynos 9611 octa-core processor with 4GB, 64GB and 6GB, 128GB combinations. It will house a large 6,000mAh battery, same as the newly launched Galaxy M31.

The new report corroborates the older leaks which had also claimed Exynos 9611 SoC under-the-hood. According to the recent Geekbench listing, the phone has up to 4GB of RAM and runs on Android 10-based OneUI 2.0.

As the name suggests, Galaxy M21 will succeed Galaxy M20 which launched in India last year. The Galaxy M20 has a 6.3-inch full HD+ display. Powered by an Exynos 7904 octa-core processor, it comes with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB storage.

Galaxy M20 features 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel rear cameras. It houses an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It’s powered by a 5,000mAh battery.