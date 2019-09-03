Galaxy M30s: Samsung’s next phone to offer a whopping 6,000mAh battery

tech

Samsung is reviving the battery-focused smartphones with its next mid-range smartphone – Galaxy M30s. Set to launch in India on September 18, Samsung Galaxy M30s will offer a whopping 6,000mAh battery. The smartphone is already listed on Amazon India website.

According to the render posted on Amazon, Samsung Galaxy M30s will come with a dewdrop-like Infinity U notch on the front. What appears to be a 19:9 display, Samsung Galaxy M30s will sport a sMOLED panel. Samsung has also promised to offer a “powerful processor.” The smartphone could also come with a 48-megapixel rear camera. The listing reveals the phone will have a triple rear camera setup with LED flash. The back panel also has a pill-shaped fingerprint sensor along with Samsung branding.

The listing is in line with the previous reports on Samsung’s Galaxy M30s. According to reports, Samsung Galaxy M30s will come with a 6.4-inch display. The phone will come in two variants, 4GB RAM and 64GB/128GB RAM. On the software front, Samsung Galaxy M30s will offer Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

Samsung Galaxy M30s is likely to be priced between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000. The latest smartphone will join the Galaxy M30 which is available in India at a starting price of Rs 14,990.

With 6,000mAh battery, Samsung Galaxy M30s will have the highest battery capacity in the mid-range segment. Most of the smartphones such as Xiaomi Mi A3 and Redmi Note 7 Pro offer 4,000mAh battery. Until 2015, the Indian market was flooded with budget and mid-range phones with 5,000mAh and above batteries. Gionee offered an entire Marathon portfolio with big battery phones. Its Gionee Marathon M5 offered 6,000 mAh battery capacity.

