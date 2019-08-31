Galaxy Note 10+ camera review: The best from Samsung so far

tech

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 15:18 IST

Galaxy Note 10+ is the most premium smartphone offered by Samsung right now. Launched almost six months after Galaxy S-series, Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ comes with various improvements, especially in the camera department.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ features a combination of 12MP+16MP+12MP sensors. There’s an additional sensor to capture depth. The camera supports OIS, F1.5/F2.4 (Dual Aperture) , F2.2 , F2.1 aperture sets, 2x optical zoom, digital zoom up to 10x, and UHD 4K video recording at 60fps. The camera also supports 960fps at HD and 240fps at FHD for ultra slow-motion video recording.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ camera interface

Samsung hasn’t changed the interface much on the latest smartphone. The bottom panel features different shooting modes, Live Focus, Photo (as default), video, live focus video, super slow-mo, slow motion, Pro, panorama, food, and an Instagram mode. There’s also a dedicated Night mode in the camera app.

The top panel houses camera settings shortcut, flash, timer, and shortcut to pre-loaded filters. You can also enable Bixby Vision to enhance the photography experience. The AR Emoji is quite similar to Apple’s Animoji and allows you to create virtual avatars and shoot photos and videos.

There are also dedicated camera modes for wide-angle and optical zoom photos. Under the settings, you can customise various aspects of the camera. For instance, you can enable/disable the scene optimizer which automatically optimises your shots for the scene.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 vs Galaxy Note 9: Price, specifications compared

Performance

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ delivers near-excellent shots in daylight settings. The image quality is top-notch with rich details and colour accuracy. Macro shots came out really well on the phone. We also liked the image stability in the phone which video enthusiasts will love. There are a few preloaded features to make your bokeh photos more interesting. These photos are pretty much on par with you get on good selfie camera-focused phones nowadays.

In this landscape photo, notice the crisp sharpness of the buildings. The image has a great balance of blue sky, green grassland, and sunlight reflecting on these buildings.

Image resized for web ( HT Photo )

In this casual shot, Galaxy Note 10+ very well differentiates the areas under the shadow and sun.

Image resized for web ( HT Photo )

Galaxy Note 10 Plus’ lowlight performance is equally impressive. The dedicated night mode enhances the quality but is not without issues. The night mode takes a bit of time to process the image while suggesting you to keep the phone stable, probably a tripod. The quality is better than the normal mode but still could have been better. That said, overall lowlight photos are very impressive. There are minimum noise and a great deal of focus despite multiple light sources in the background.

One of our best shots from Galaxy Note 10+ shows how well the camera can be customised to focus on the subject without losing the details. In this photo, the Samsung phone very well captured the purple-like colours of the sky.

Image resized for web ( HT Photo )

Here’s another one. The photo doesn’t lose focus despite multiple light noise in the foreground.

Image resized for web ( HT Photo )

Verdict

Galaxy Note 10+ is the best camera phone from Samsung so far. The camera performance comes very close to Huawei’s P30 Pro which is one of the best camera phones in the market. Stay tuned for our detailed review of the Galaxy Note 10+.

First Published: Aug 31, 2019 15:17 IST