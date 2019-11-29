Galaxy Note 10 Lite latest leak reveals key specifications

tech

Samsung is reportedly working on ‘Lite’ versions of its flagship Galaxy phones – Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy S10 Lite. As the names suggest, the Lite models will be a stripped down version of their flagship counterparts. A new leak now reveals specifications of the upcoming Galaxy Note 10 Lite.

A new Samsung smartphone was spotted on benchmarking website Geekbench. Although the Geekbench listing doesn’t confirm it’s Galaxy Note 10 Lite but the device name has the letter ‘N’ indicating it could be from the Note series. As for the specifications, Galaxy Note 10 Lite is listed with octa-core processor Exynos 9810 processor. The same chipset powers last year’s Galaxy Note 9. More details on the Galaxy Note 10 Lite include Android 10, and 4GB of RAM.

Other known details about the Galaxy Note 10 Lite are that the smartphone could launch with support for S Pen. The smartphone is also expected to be available in black and red colours. A recent report suggested Samsung would launch the Galaxy Note 10 Lite first in Europe. Samsung is yet to announce or even tease the Galaxy Note 10 Lite.

The company is also gearing up to launch its next series of flagships in early 2020. Galaxy S11 series including Galaxy S11, Galaxy S11+ and Galaxy S11e smartphones are currently in the works and could launch as early as February. The new Galaxy S11 is rumoured to come with major upgrades like a 120Hz display and 108MP camera. Samsung is also expected to update the smartphone’s design with a square camera bump similar to the Apple iPhone 11 Pro.