Galaxy Note 10 Plus to iPhone 11 Pro: Here are the best camera smartphones in India

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 14:29 IST

It’s no secret that camera quality is the feature that gets maximum attention by phone reviewers and buyers alike. Thankfully, the manufacturers are listening and offering much better camera phones than ever before. In case you are looking for a phone with the best camera quality, here’s a list you should definitely check out.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

Launched as a premium segment phone, Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ scores exceptionally well in camera functionality and performance. The phone features a 10-megapixel front camera and a combination of 12MP+16MP+12MP sensors at the rear. The quad-camera phone supports ultra slow-motion video recording and has additional sensors that capture depth. With the best hardware and software, the image quality is exceptional. Daylight shots present good pictures, and the low-light images are good too.

Huawei P30 Pro

Huawei P30 Pro resolves a problem that haunts every mobile photographer − getting quality shots in low-light environments. The phone sets a high precedent in terms of low light photography. Another show-stopping feature of this phone is the 40-megapixel primary camera, along with a front camera with a 32MP sensor. The SuperSpectrum sensor and time-of-flight (ToF) sensor are other features to look out for. The shots are crisp, vibrant, and so good that they mostly outperform the photos clicked by more expensive smartphones.

Google Pixel 3

With Google Pixel 4 not coming to India, you can still consider the last year’s Pixel 3 XL. One particular reason you should consider the Google phone is the Night Sight feature. Despite limited camera hardware, Google’s software –driven results are very impressive.

With a 12.2-megapixel rear camera and 8MP+8MP dual front camera, the phone does a good job at capturing details. The colours look natural. The fancy bokeh shots are detailed, even though a secondary snapper is not present.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone’s camera prowess is its much-touted feature and it only gets better with iPhone 11 Pro. Let’s start by discussing the much-talked-about specification, i.e. the eccentric triple camera feature. Massive changes in the hardware and software of this latest variant have resulted in more detailing in pictures, more features, and better optical zoom, giving more range. It has a 12MP rear camera with different apertures and a 12MP front camera. A secondary telephoto shooter is incorporated and the aperture is increased to f/2.0 to let in more light.

