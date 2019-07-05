Galaxy Note 10: Samsung to add more depth to camera with its new flagship phone

South Korean tech giant Samsung would add a Time of Flight or ToF sensor to the rear camera on the Galaxy Note 10 series, as per a report.

According to a report in Korea’s ETNews, Kolen -- Samsung’s partner that specialises in cameras for smartphones -- is building a new plant in Vietnam closer to the Galaxy S and Note factories to kick-start the production of the ToF sensors.

“We are planning to produce lenses through our new plant in Vietnam according to Samsung Electronics’ plan to expand the application of ToF lenses for its smartphones,” a Kolen representative told ETNews.

Samsung is planning to launch two Note 10 smartphones on the lines of the S10 series. The regular Note 10 would have a display size of 6.28-inch while Note 10+ will sport a bigger 6.75-inch display.

According to leaks, the Note 10 phones may use a three-stage variable aperture that will switch between f1.5, f/1.8 and f/2.4. Samsung currently offers dual variable aperture feature on Galaxy S series phones.

The Note 10+ is expected to be a 5G smartphone. There are rumours that it could also launch a separate 5G Galaxy Note device. The Note 10 series smartphones are expected to run on the Exynos 9820 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM. In addition, the company is likely to skip the standard 3.5-mm headphone jack and even physical keys for functions like volume and power on its upcoming Galaxy Note 10.

