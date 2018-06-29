Galaxy Note 9: Here’s what to expect from Samsung’s new flagship phone

Samsung is set to launch its latest flagship phone, Galaxy Note 9, on August 9. Just like with the previous key launches, details about the Galaxy Note 9 have already been revealed. Ahead of the official launch, we already have a closer look at the expected features and design of Galaxy Note 9.

The hands-on report on Mobile-Review (via BGR) comes from Russian blogger Eldar Murtazin who has a good track record of getting pre-released Samsung phones. Based on the latest report and past leaks, here’s what we can expect from Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9.

Display, design

As reported before, Galaxy Note 9 will be quite identical to its predecessor, Galaxy Note 8. The expected design change on Galaxy Note 9 is the fingerprint sensor now sitting below the camera lens. Some reports even suggest a dedicated button for the camera.

Samsung is said to get a brighter display on the Galaxy Note 9 with an upgraded ‘Always On’ display. in terms of specifics, the smartphone is expected to feature a .4-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED display with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio.

Processor, RAM and storage

As seen with Samsung flagships, the Galaxy Note 9 will also ship with two different processors. The US model will possibly run Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor, while the global variant will run Exynos 9810 SoC. Storage options could be 6GB RAM plus 128GB storage and 8GB RAM plus 256GB storage. Samsung could bump up the storage up to 512GB as well.

Camera

Samsung will continue with the dual-camera setup on the Galaxy Note 9 with similar functionalities like the Galaxy S9+. Murtazin’s report suggests minor improvements to the camera department like better low-light photography, and improved optical image stabilisation (OIS). Samsung is also said to integrated upgraded AR Emoji on the phablet. For selfies, the smartphone is expected to feature an 8-megapixel camera up front.

Battery, S Pen

If rumours are to be believed, the Galaxy Note 9 will receive a big bump in the battery. The smartphone is expected to be fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery. Galaxy Note 8 packs a smaller 3,300mAh battery. Galaxy Note 9’s S Pen stylus will reportedly receive Bluetooth connectivity support along with a new option to unlock the device.