Galaxy On6: Samsung’s new budget phone to take on Xiaomi Redmi Note 5

Samsung’s next smartphone may give a tough competition to Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 5 in India. The Korean giant is reportedly working on a new budget smartphone, dubbed as Galaxy On6, which will come with some unique features like “chat over video.”

The new feature allows users to chat on different apps like WhatsApp, Messenger while watching videos on their phone. The transparent chatbox will appear over the video allowing users to chat simultaneously while watching a video, reports IANS.

Apart from new software-based feature, Galaxy On6 will also mark the first budget phone from Samsung to come with Infinity Display, edge-to-edge screen which has been exclusive to select Samsung handsets, mostly high-end and budget ones.

Other expected features of Samsung Galaxy On6 include Exynos processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, which is available in India at a starting price of Rs 9,999, also comes with an edge-to-edge screen. The phone comes with 5.99-inch full HD+ display, 12-megapixel rear camera and 4,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy On6 price, availability

Samsung’s Galaxy On6 will online exclusive to Flipkart and will be launched in the first week of July, and is expected to start at a price of Rs 15,000, industry sources told IANS on Thursday. The company is also likely to announce some cashback offers as well.

Samsung debuted this feature with the Galaxy A6+ and Galaxy J8 smartphones launched last month along with Galaxy J6 and Galaxy A6. These smartphones represent the first batch in the affordable price segment to feature Samsung’s ‘Infinity Display’ which is flaunted on the company’s flagship Galaxy S9 series.

With inputs from IANS.