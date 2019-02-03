 Galaxy S10E: Samsung working on cheaper flagship phone, key specifications revealed
Samsung Galaxy S10E is said to boast a 5.8-inch display. Under the hood, it is likely to include up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

tech Updated: Feb 03, 2019 12:26 IST
Asian News International
Seoul
Samsung to take on Apple iPhone XR with its Galaxy S10E(AFP)

Samsung will release its next-in-line flagship smartphones on February 20. However, ahead of the official launch, numerous leaks and revelations are leaving nothing to the imagination when it comes to the appearance and specifications of the Galaxy S10 lineup.

Now, images leaked by German publisher WinFuture reveal how the cheapest model from the lineup, Samsung Galaxy S10E, will include. Based on the images, there will be thinner bezels on the smartphone and instead of the triple-camera setup on the high-end versions, there will be two cameras at the rear.

Up front, the purported smartphone sports a hole punch camera on the top right. The newest camera style allows for overall thinner bezels with a less prominent front camera.

In terms of specifications, the Galaxy S10E is said to boast a 5.8-inch display. Under the hood, it is likely to include up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It is likely to be fueled by a 3100mAh battery and cost 749 euros when it goes up for sale.

First Published: Feb 03, 2019 12:25 IST

