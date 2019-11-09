Galaxy S11: New report suggests 108MP camera for the Samsung flagship

tech

Samsung is expected to launch its next flagship smartphone in early 2020. Samsung Galaxy S11 will most likely be the upcoming flagship smartphone from Samsung. The smartphone has already started appearing in leaks which reveal that the new Samsung phone will feature a 108MP camera sensor.

The latest leak of Galaxy S11 isn’t new but new evidence further confirms the possibility of the 108MP camera sensor. Samsung recently released the third beta version of One UI 2.0 through which xdadevelopers found code mentioning 108MP output resolution support. The source code doesn’t mention Galaxy S11 but with recent leaks it seems quite likely use the 108MP camera on its upcoming flagship.

Samsung is currently the only manufacturer to offer a 108MP image sensor. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 was the first phone to launch with this camera sensor. On the Galaxy S11, Samsung is expected to use an upgraded 108MP camera sensor. This would also be a huge bump in smartphone photography from Samsung. This year’s Galaxy S10 has a triple camera setup of 12-megapixel, 16-megapixel and 12-megapixel sensors. Samsung has so far launched the Galaxy A70s with its 64-megapixel camera sensor.

Galaxy S11 will be powered by the new 7nm Exynos 990 processor. The chipset comes with ARM Mali G77 GPU claimed to boost graphics performance by up to 20% and performance by 20% as well. Exynos 990 chipset also comes with support for 120Hz refresh rate for displays. The Exynos 990 processor is also equipped with on-device AI dual-core neural processing unit.