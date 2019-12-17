e-paper
Home / Tech / Galaxy S11 will feature 9-to-1 Bayer sensor on its 108MP camera

Galaxy S11 will feature 9-to-1 Bayer sensor on its 108MP camera

The information comes courtesy a leakster on Twitter who is known for this Samsung-related leaks

tech Updated: Dec 17, 2019 18:42 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Samsung’s next-gen Galaxy S11 smartphone may have a 108 MP sensor with 9-to-1 Bayer technology and not 4-in-1 seen in the current-generation 108MP sensor. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Samsung's next-gen Galaxy S11 smartphone may have a 108 MP sensor with 9-to-1 Bayer technology and not 4-in-1 seen in the current-generation 108MP sensor. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
         

Famed leakster Ice Universe had claimed that the Samsung’s next-gen ‘Galaxy S11’ smartphone may have a 108 MP sensor with 9-to-1 Bayer technology and not 4-in-1 seen in the current-generation 108MP sensor.

This means, even though this sensor would be able to shoot 108MP photos, by default, it would shoot 12MP photos.

With this, the Galaxy S11’s 108MP camera would be ahead in clarity and details, especially in low light situations in compare to other Samsung smartphones camera.

Additionally, Ice Universe in a separate tweet showcased the design of the phone. The Galaxy S series is going to adopt the design of the A and M lineups with a huge rectangle in the upper left corner, GSMArena reported on Monday.

Earlier, the same leakster claimed that the Samsung’s next-gen ‘Galaxy S11’ smartphone may launch on February 18 at an event in San Francisco.

Samsung has been launching its flagship Galaxy handsets ahead of Mobile World Congress over the last few years. The Galaxy S10 series was unveiled on February 20, right before Mobile World Congress and then went on sale in early March.

Meanwhile, South Korean tech giant is also expected to launch its clamshell foldable phone (which may be the Galaxy Fold 2) on the same date, GSMArena reported on Wednesday.

To recall, the Galaxy S11 range has been subject to plenty of leaks in recent weeks.

An American tech blogger has claimed that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S11 smartphone will be available in three screen sizes - 6.4 or 6.2-inch being the smallest, mid-sized with 6.4-inch and 6.7-inch being the largest one.

--IANS

wh/ksk/

