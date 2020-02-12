Galaxy S20: How people reacted to Samsung’s new flagship phones

tech

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 19:04 IST

Samsung Unpacked 2020 saw the company show off a slew of their latest flagship devices that included a folding smartphone and handsets with 100X zoom among other things.

The folding phone, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip features a 6.7-inch display that folds into a stylish and compact form that can fit into the palm of one’s hand.

Three variants of the Galaxy S20 were featured in the Unpacked 2020, S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra. The S20 sports a 6.2 inch display while the S20+, and S20 Ultra have 6.7 inch and 6.9 inch displays. All three phones run on 120 Hz and support 5G.

Samsung also unveiled upgraded Galaxy Buds with dual-driver system and three microphones. According to the South Korean tech giant, the Galaxy Buds+ can run for up to 11 hours on a full charge.

Soon after the news of the latest devices was out, a number of people took to social media to voice their opinions.

YouTuber Brian Tong, who was present at the event, posted a short clip from the event calling the hinge of the Galaxy Z Flip “damn impressive.” He described the phone having a flexible glass screen that is impressive and showcases “incredible innovation.”

Hands-On with the @Samsung #GalaxyZFlip. This thing is special. The hinge is damn impressive. The flexible glass screen is impressive. It’s been well thought out w/ it’s design and UI. Easily my fav phone of 2020 right now. Incredible innovation. #Unpacked2020 pic.twitter.com/zQOktFN6u7 — Brian Tong (@briantong) February 11, 2020

Twitter user DaPoets took to his social media handle to showcase the zoom prowess of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, highlighting the Quad Camera with 100x zoom.

A second Twitter user posted a hilarious GIF highlighting the camera prowess of the S20 series.

Wait...the galaxy s20/s20+ does 64 megapixels?! What's that?? The s20 ultra does 108 megapixels??! AND 8k video?! #unpacked #Unpacked2020 pic.twitter.com/hDSAwdun96 — Ben Dvorak (@bddvorak) February 11, 2020

Reacting to the unveiling of the Galaxy Z Flip, one user said, “OMG.. Samsung Users Future is going to be Blockbuster,” while another posted, “Mind blowing.....next level...love samsung .”

OMG..

Samsung Users Future is going to be Blockbuster.

👏🤘✌️👍 — Ankit Kumar (@OnBlueMarble) February 12, 2020

A few of them likened the design of the Galaxy Z Flip to the Game Boy.

Who likes the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip? Seems familiar in a way #SamsungEvent #GalaxyZFlip pic.twitter.com/ev6XRaalsR — Corona virus news (@coronavirus_flu) February 11, 2020

It seemed that a lot of people could not keep calm with the Galaxy Z Flip’s flipping feature. One person posted a GIF, saying that she needed the smartphone just to “flip end a call.”

Omg! I neeeeed the #GalaxyZFlip in my life just to flip end a call! Just for that!!! I swear!!! I need itttt! pic.twitter.com/U0OD5T34ve — Krf_s2 (@krf_s2) February 12, 2020

Needless to say, the flagship Samsung smartphones generated quite the hype.