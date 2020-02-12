e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 12, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Galaxy S20: How people reacted to Samsung’s new flagship phones

Galaxy S20: How people reacted to Samsung’s new flagship phones

Samsung launched its new flagship phones and its second foldable phone. Here’s how the internet reacted to Samsung’s new launches.

tech Updated: Feb 12, 2020 19:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Samsung Galaxy S20 phones are displayed at the Unpacked 2020 event in San Francisco, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.
Samsung Galaxy S20 phones are displayed at the Unpacked 2020 event in San Francisco, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.(AP)
         

Samsung Unpacked 2020 saw the company show off a slew of their latest flagship devices that included a folding smartphone and handsets with 100X zoom among other things.

The folding phone, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip features a 6.7-inch display that folds into a stylish and compact form that can fit into the palm of one’s hand.

Three variants of the Galaxy S20 were featured in the Unpacked 2020, S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra. The S20 sports a 6.2 inch display while the S20+, and S20 Ultra have 6.7 inch and 6.9 inch displays. All three phones run on 120 Hz and support 5G.

Samsung also unveiled upgraded Galaxy Buds with dual-driver system and three microphones. According to the South Korean tech giant, the Galaxy Buds+ can run for up to 11 hours on a full charge.

Soon after the news of the latest devices was out, a number of people took to social media to voice their opinions.

YouTuber Brian Tong, who was present at the event, posted a short clip from the event calling the hinge of the Galaxy Z Flip “damn impressive.” He described the phone having a flexible glass screen that is impressive and showcases “incredible innovation.”

 

Twitter user DaPoets took to his social media handle to showcase the zoom prowess of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, highlighting the Quad Camera with 100x zoom.

 

A second Twitter user posted a hilarious GIF highlighting the camera prowess of the S20 series.

 

Reacting to the unveiling of the Galaxy Z Flip, one user said, “OMG.. Samsung Users Future is going to be Blockbuster,” while another posted, “Mind blowing.....next level...love samsung .”

 

 

A few of them likened the design of the Galaxy Z Flip to the Game Boy.

 

It seemed that a lot of people could not keep calm with the Galaxy Z Flip’s flipping feature. One person posted a GIF, saying that she needed the smartphone just to “flip end a call.”

 

 

 

 

 

Needless to say, the flagship Samsung smartphones generated quite the hype.

tags
top news
Delhi CM Kejriwal likely to retain cabinet ministers in new AAP govt
Delhi CM Kejriwal likely to retain cabinet ministers in new AAP govt
‘We have to struggle and we will’: Priyanka Gandhi after Delhi poll loss
‘We have to struggle and we will’: Priyanka Gandhi after Delhi poll loss
Shatrughan Sinha tweets to ‘super leader’ Kejriwal, promptly adds disclaimer
Shatrughan Sinha tweets to ‘super leader’ Kejriwal, promptly adds disclaimer
‘Last hope’: Delhi gangrape victim’s mother urges SC to issue death warrant
‘Last hope’: Delhi gangrape victim’s mother urges SC to issue death warrant
IPL 2020: Royal Challenger Bangalore to change name ahead of next season?
IPL 2020: Royal Challenger Bangalore to change name ahead of next season?
Fashion designer Wendell Rodricks dies in Goa
Fashion designer Wendell Rodricks dies in Goa
Ferrari shows off new SF1000 car with a touch of theatre
Ferrari shows off new SF1000 car with a touch of theatre
Should get his chance: Harbhajan names Mayank’s opening partner in NZ Tests
Should get his chance: Harbhajan names Mayank’s opening partner in NZ Tests
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalIndia vs New ZealandDelhi Assembly Election 2020Virat KohliOmar AbdullahCoronavirusValentine’s Day 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech