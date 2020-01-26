e-paper
Galaxy S20 rumours: Samsung could embrace matte finish design with new flagship series

Galaxy S20 rumours: Samsung could embrace matte finish design with new flagship series

Samsung is rumoured to introduce three new colour options for its next flagship series, Galaxy S20.

tech Updated: Jan 26, 2020 12:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
More leaks on Samsung Galaxy S20
More leaks on Samsung Galaxy S20(REUTERS)
         

Samsung’s Unpacked 2020 event is now less than a month away. Already, details about its flagship series, Galaxy S20, have continued to pour in, courtesy a spate of leaks and rumours. The latest report on Galaxy S20 reveals new colour options – Cloud Pink, Cloud Blue, and Cosmic Grey.

The Cloud Pink and Cosmic Grey colour options look quite similar to Apple’s Rose Gold and Space Grey. The new colour variants are seen in a series of high resolution renders of the Galaxy S20 series. The new colour variants also indicate at Samsung’s shift to matte finish from glossy colour options it has given for its flagship phones so far.

That said, matte finish design is also quite popular. The finish also helps hide the smudges that mar the experience on glossy finish glass back panels. Over the past few months, we’ve seen several brands embracing the matte design for their flagship phones.

The renders corroborate pretty much what’s been leaked about the Galaxy S20 phones so far. The front has a punch-hole camera at the top center whereas the back panel has a vertical rectangular camera panel.

Samsung’s Cloud Pink colour variant for Galaxy S20 leaks
Samsung’s Cloud Pink colour variant for Galaxy S20 leaks ( winfuture.de )

According to reports so far, Samsung will launch Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, and Galaxy S20 Ultra smartphones at its Unpacked 2020 event on February 11 in San Francisco. Samsung will launch both 5G and 4G versions of these phones.

Samsung Galaxy S20 is rumoured to come with a 6.2-inch AMOLED WQHD+ Infinity-O display with 120Hz refresh rate. It will sport three rear cameras including 12-megapixel, 64-megapixel, and 12-megapixel sensors. On the front, it’s likely to be a 10-megapixel sensor. Other rumoured features of the phone include 4,000mAh battery, Android 10-based OneUI 2.0, and IP68 water resistance.

The highlight of the trio is going to Galaxy S20 Ultra which is expected to come with the much-hyped 108-megapixel camera. It’s reported to come with a 40-megapixel selfie camera.

