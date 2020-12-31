Galaxy S20 Ultra, not Galaxy S11 Plus, could be Samsung’s next flagship phone

tech

The year 2020, in the smartphone world, will truly begin with the launch of Samsung Galaxy S11. But now word is that Samsung’s next generation S-series smartphones may not be called the Galaxy S11 after all.

According to a screenshot shared by a Twitter user @HarmlessKarl, Samsung will be renaming its S-series smartphones in the coming year. Instead of opting for S11e, S11 and S11+ nomenclature, the company would opt for S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra naming for its flagship series. This means that Galaxy S20 will succeed S10e and S20+ will succeed S10. Similarly, S20 Ultra will succeed S10+. This nomenclature is somewhat similar to the naming that Apple opted for in its iPhone 11 series smartphones.

In addition to the change in names, the Tweep also shared the screen sizes of these upcoming smartphones. While the base variant, that is, Galaxy S20, is expected to feature a 6.2-inch screen, Galaxy S20+ is expected to sport a 6.7-inch screen. The top variant in the series, that is, Galaxy 20 Ultra is likely to come with a 6.9-inch screen.

If this report is correct, Galaxy 20 series will get a bigger screen than its predecessor. For your reference, Galaxy S10e comes with a 5.8-inch screen, while Galaxy S10 comes with a 6.1-inch screen. Galaxy S10+, on the other hand, comes with a 6.4-inch screen.

Interestingly, this report is in sync with a separate Tweet by tipster Ice Universe who, in a series of Tweets last week, said that Samsung will use S20 moniker in its upcoming flagship series.

Meanwhile, according to a separate Tweet by Ishan Agarwal, both Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ smartphones will be available in 4G and 5G variants, while the Galaxy S20 Ultra will not follow this suit. However, he didn’t mention anything about the connectivity options of the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

February 2020 is fast approaching. So, the mystery about Samsung using S20 should be solved soon.