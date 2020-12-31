e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 31, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 31, 2019
Home / Tech / Galaxy S20 Ultra, not Galaxy S11 Plus, could be Samsung’s next flagship phone

Galaxy S20 Ultra, not Galaxy S11 Plus, could be Samsung’s next flagship phone

Samsung is likely to use S20 moniker in its upcoming flagship smartphone series. The top-end Galaxy S smartphone may be called Galaxy S20 Ultra.

tech Updated: Dec 31, 2019 12:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Samsung may ditch Galaxy S11+ to opt for Galaxy S20 Ultra
Samsung may ditch Galaxy S11+ to opt for Galaxy S20 Ultra(REUTERS)
         

The year 2020, in the smartphone world, will truly begin with the launch of Samsung Galaxy S11. But now word is that Samsung’s next generation S-series smartphones may not be called the Galaxy S11 after all.

According to a screenshot shared by a Twitter user @HarmlessKarl, Samsung will be renaming its S-series smartphones in the coming year. Instead of opting for S11e, S11 and S11+ nomenclature, the company would opt for S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra naming for its flagship series. This means that Galaxy S20 will succeed S10e and S20+ will succeed S10. Similarly, S20 Ultra will succeed S10+. This nomenclature is somewhat similar to the naming that Apple opted for in its iPhone 11 series smartphones.

In addition to the change in names, the Tweep also shared the screen sizes of these upcoming smartphones. While the base variant, that is, Galaxy S20, is expected to feature a 6.2-inch screen, Galaxy S20+ is expected to sport a 6.7-inch screen. The top variant in the series, that is, Galaxy 20 Ultra is likely to come with a 6.9-inch screen.  

If this report is correct, Galaxy 20 series will get a bigger screen than its predecessor. For your reference, Galaxy S10e comes with a 5.8-inch screen, while Galaxy S10 comes with a 6.1-inch screen. Galaxy S10+, on the other hand, comes with a 6.4-inch screen.

 

Interestingly, this report is in sync with a separate Tweet by tipster Ice Universe who, in a series of Tweets last week, said that Samsung will use S20 moniker in its upcoming flagship series.

Meanwhile, according to a separate Tweet by Ishan Agarwal, both Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ smartphones will be available in 4G and 5G variants, while the Galaxy S20 Ultra will not follow this suit. However, he didn’t mention anything about the connectivity options of the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

February 2020 is fast approaching. So, the mystery about Samsung using S20 should be solved soon.

tags
top news
Kerala CM amps up attack on NPR, says will turn minorities into 2nd class citizens
Kerala CM amps up attack on NPR, says will turn minorities into 2nd class citizens
Gen Mukund Naravane takes charge as new Army chief
Gen Mukund Naravane takes charge as new Army chief
The return of BJP in a big election year
The return of BJP in a big election year
India links China’s Sikkim offer with middle sector map
India links China’s Sikkim offer with middle sector map
Facing corruption charges, former Nissan boss Ghosn flees to Lebanon
Facing corruption charges, former Nissan boss Ghosn flees to Lebanon
When Sona Mohapatra refused to suck in her ‘well earned belly’
When Sona Mohapatra refused to suck in her ‘well earned belly’
‘Worst year for me as analyst’: Manjrekar recalls Jadeja, Bhogle episodes
‘Worst year for me as analyst’: Manjrekar recalls Jadeja, Bhogle episodes
2020 is here: A flashback ranking of India’s biggest newsmakers of 2019
2020 is here: A flashback ranking of India’s biggest newsmakers of 2019
trending topics
Chandrababu NaiduSourav GangulyGeneral Bipin RawatJEE Mains 2020 examNew Year 2020PAN Aadhaar LinkRohit Sharma

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech