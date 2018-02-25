Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+: Promo video gives sneak peek into Samsung’s latest flagship phones

We are just hours away from Samsung’s first major product launch of 2018. The Korean giant is set to unveil Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ at its ‘Unpacked 2018’ event tonight. Ahead of the official announcement, a full-length product promo video accidentally got published on YouTube, the media reported.

The promo video, which was taken down promptly, revealed the latest Samsung flagship smartphones in full glory. “We have seen far more of the phone in an extensive set of leaks up to this point, and have a good idea of many of its specs,” Android Central reported on Saturday.

“As always, the real test will be when we can get our hands on the phone(s) and see what they are really like to use,” the report added.

Here’s the leaked promo video, published by technology website Slashleaks.

Earlier, XDA Developers, an online software development community, said a Reddit user decompiled “Unpacked 2018” app that Samsung has developed for the MCW 2018, and found images of the Galaxy S9 in the programme’s hidden AR feature.

Industry watchers estimate that the factory price of the 64-gigabyte version of Galaxy S9 smartphone could be 9,57,000 won (or $890).

Samsung has hinted at a greatly improved camera on the new phone and challenged people to “imagine a camera that can see more than your eyes.”

Samsung Galaxy S9: Specifications, features

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 will come with edge-to-edge ‘Infinity Display’. The two phones are likely to sport 5.8-inch and 6.2-inch Super AMOLED QHD+ displays respectively.

The flagship series will be powered by Qualcomm’s top-end Snapdragon 835 processor and Exynos 9810 chipset. For photography, Galaxy S9 will sport a 12-megapixel rear camera whereas Galaxy S9+ will have dual 12-megapixel cameras. ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S9 rumour roundup: Everything you need to know

(with inputs from HT Correspondent)