Galaxy S9: Samsung to unveil its latest flagship phone using AR tech

Samsung will unveil its new Galaxy S9 smartphone using Augmented Reality (AR) technology at its launch event ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018, the world’s largest gathering for the mobile communications industry.

During the event, the South Korean tech giant will allow attendees to visualise the new smartphone with “Unpacked 2018” which is an app it has developed for the show, reported Yonhap News Agency, citing industry sources.

Registered attendees can use the QR code on the app as their entry tickets, and those who will not be present at the event can also watch it live through the programme. Earlier, XDA Developers, an online software development community, said a Reddit user decompiled the app and found images of the Galaxy S9 in the program’s hidden AR feature.

Industry watchers estimate that the factory price of the 64-gigabyte version of Galaxy S9 smartphone could be 9,57,000 won (or $890). Samsung has hinted at a greatly improved camera on the new phone and challenged people to “imagine a camera that can see more than your eyes.” RELATED: Samsung Galaxy S9 to fix this major problem that dogged Galaxy S8 phones

Samsung Galaxy S9: Specifications, features

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 will both sport edge-to-edge ‘Infinity Display’. Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are likely to feature 5.8-inch and 6.2-inch Super AMOLED QHD+ displays respectively.

Samsung’s latest flagship smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm’s top-end Snapdragon 835 processor and Exynos 9810 chipset, depending upon the region.

Galaxy S9 is expected to sport a single 12-megapixel rear camera, while Galaxy S9+ features dual 12-megapixel cameras.

While the megapixel-counts aren’t likely to change much, the camera will come with major under the hood improvements. Samsung in one of its official teasers hinted at “super slo-mo” functionality along with other photography improvements.

Both the phones are expected to come with IP68 certification for water and dust resistance. ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S9 rumour roundup: Everything you need to know