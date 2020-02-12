Galaxy Z Flip: How Samsung’s latest foldable phone is different from Motorola’s

tech

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 12:21 IST

Samsung launched its second foldable phone at the company’s Unpacked 2020 event. The Galaxy Z Flip comes in a clamshell foldable design which folds into a tiny and compact phone. Samsung will start selling the Galaxy Z Flip first in the US on February 14.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip offers a different foldable design from last year’s Galaxy Fold. It looks more like a flip phone but with the foldable display goodness. But it isn’t the most unique foldable phone out there as it offers a similar functionality like the Moto Razr 2019.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip looks similar to the Moto Razr 2019 but here’s how it’s different.

Design

Galaxy Z Flip and Moto Razr both offer the same folding mechanism but differ in terms of design. Samsung’s Galazy Z Flip forms a proper square box when folded and opens up to a tall horizontal display.

Motorola’s foldable phone features the classic Razr design from the 2000s. The phone is all-screen but it has a bottom bezel lifted on a platform with a power button just like the older Razr.

Moto Razr 2019 foldable phone. ( Motorola )

Display

Display is a major differentiator between the two foldable phones. Galazy Z Flip features a glass foldable display making it the first to do so. In terms of specs, the Galaxy Z Flip has a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display. The foldable phone also automatically splits the screen into two which Samsung aptly calls it the ‘Flex mode’.

The Moto Razr comes with a 6.2-inch OLED display. One thing the Galaxy Z Flip misses out on is a bigger secondary display which is a 2.7-inch (800x600 pixels) on the Moto Razr. The Galaxy Z Flip has a small 1.1-inch outer screen which is big enough to house notifications, alarms and missed calls.

Internals

Other than the flashy and futuristic design, the Galaxy Z Flip also offers the premium Qualcomm processor. The foldable phone is powered by the 7nm Snapdragon 855+ processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage. The Moto Razr uses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 710 processor with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It also has a smaller 2,510mAh battery as compared to the 3,300mAh battery on the Galaxy Z Flip.

Price

Not a parameter but the price difference can be pointed out for the two foldable phones. Both the Galaxy Z Flip and Moto Razr are expensive phones but the former has a lower price tag of $1,380. In comparison, the Moto Razr is priced at $1,499.