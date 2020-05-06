e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 06, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Galaxy Z Flip sale better than the first Samsung foldable phone: Report

Galaxy Z Flip sale better than the first Samsung foldable phone: Report

Despite Galaxy Z Flip’s commercial success, Samsung is set to take a big hit in the second quarter due to the Covid-19 pandemic

tech Updated: May 06, 2020 16:03 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kul Bhushan
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kul Bhushan
Hindustan Times
Galaxy Z Flip outperforms the first Samsung foldable phone: Report
Galaxy Z Flip outperforms the first Samsung foldable phone: Report(REUTERS)
         

Samsung’s first commercial foray into foldable phones had a rocky start. Its Galaxy Fold got delayed for months due to the critical design and display issues. The company, however, didn’t give up on the form factor and experimented with a flip-style Galaxy Z Flip earlier this year. The bet seems to have paid off as a new report claims Z Flip is doing much better than the original Galaxy Fold.

According to an econotimes report (via GSMArena), Samsung sold 230,000 units of Galaxy Z Flip in the month of March. The company sold about 400,000 units of the original Galaxy Fold in 2019. While the report doesn’t delve the factors that led to the better performance, it’s likely the unique design (marketing proposition) coupled with a relatively lower price tag helped the company.

The Galaxy Z Flip, however, may the sole shining star for the company. The report says Samsung’s Galaxy S20 series sales have plummeted, by at least 35% year-on-year.

The slump, however, is likely to worsen in the second quarter for Samsung. With the Covid-19 lockdowns in many markets, smartphone companies haven’t been able to sell at larger volumes they’re used.

Samsung has already warned of a drop in the second quarter. “Due to the impact of COVID-19, overall market demand fell significantly QoQ and the Company’s smartphone shipments also declined in the first quarter. However, the Company maintained sound profitability by improving the product mix, increasing the sales portion of 5G models and using marketing expenses efficiently during the period. In particular, the ASP of flagship smartphones increased compared to last year on the back of higher-than-expected share of Galaxy S20 Ultra sales as well as solid sales of the Galaxy Z Flip,” noted Samsung in its report.

tags
top news
Riyaz Naikoo, top Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist, killed in Pulwama encounter
Riyaz Naikoo, top Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist, killed in Pulwama encounter
‘Creaky and cumbersome’: PM Modi orders overhaul of drug regulatory system
‘Creaky and cumbersome’: PM Modi orders overhaul of drug regulatory system
Admin of Instagram group Bois Locker Room arrested, devices seized
Admin of Instagram group Bois Locker Room arrested, devices seized
In letter to CM Mamata, BJP questions Bengal’s Covid-19 data
In letter to CM Mamata, BJP questions Bengal’s Covid-19 data
LIVE: Number of Covid-19 cases reach 1,831 in Uttar Pradesh
LIVE: Number of Covid-19 cases reach 1,831 in Uttar Pradesh
‘You think Kohli is good to watch, look at Babar Azam bat’
‘You think Kohli is good to watch, look at Babar Azam bat’
This car company offers EMI assurance program in case of job uncertainty
This car company offers EMI assurance program in case of job uncertainty
Covid-19: States eye liquor revenue | What you need to know
Covid-19: States eye liquor revenue | What you need to know
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 vaccinesCovid-19 Cases IndiaPulwama encounterVirat KohliSensex TodayBihar board 10th resultCovid-19MeTooIrrfan Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tech