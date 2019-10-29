Game over cheaters, hackers: PUBG Mobile unveils new anti-cheat detection system

tech

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 15:01 IST

PUBG Mobile has been hard at work to crack down on cheaters and hackers. Just yesterday, it wrote an open letter to address the concerns around the growing menace of cheaters on its platform. PUBG Mobile on Tuesday said it has introduced an upgraded anti-cheat system with advanced real-time detection technology to tackle the issue.

PUBG Mobile said its detection software is now capable of scanning suspicious software and modified game data. It said it is working to expand library to cross-reference when identifying such suspicious software. Beyond detection, PUBG Mobile game developers can now spot players using unauthorised tools to gain an advantage

“Additionally, the security team utilizes game observation to fairly monitor players who have been reported through the game’s system to ensure only players using additional software or other means of hacking and cheating to deter from the game’s environment are banned. The team can efficiently observe gameplay to differentiate between the use of unfair software and player skill as well as unusual game occurrences due to lag or packet loss,” said PUBG Mobile in a release.

The latest update comes a day after the company elaborated how users can spot cheaters within the popular game. The company also promised to invest more service and computing resources throughout the new 0.15 update to take down hackers. It also promised to make improvements to its server infrastructure.

PUBG Mobile recently announced a new policy under which it will impose a ban of up to 10 years on players caught cheating. PUBG hopes the new move will help curb the use of unauthorised third-party apps and workarounds that help cheaters gain extra points or win.

