e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 09, 2020
Home / Tech / Gamers disappointed with PlayStation 5 logo, say it is no different from previous versions

Gamers disappointed with PlayStation 5 logo, say it is no different from previous versions

The logo which had kept gamers waiting turned out to be quite disappointing for users because it is quite similar to the logos of PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3.  

tech Updated: Jan 09, 2020 16:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Gamers disappointed with PlayStation 5 logo
Gamers disappointed with PlayStation 5 logo(Sony)
         

Sony launched the logo of PlayStation 5 at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020 in Las Vegas. The brand also confirmed the commercial release of the latest version of its popular gaming console and divulged details about key specifications.

The logo which had kept gamers waiting turned out to be quite disappointing for users because it is quite similar to the logos of PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3.  

Many users took to micro blogging site Twitter to express their disappointment. A Twitter user, with the handle name @mszikr, shared photos from the event with the caption, “SONY reveals the PS5’s official logo. Looks identical as before and nobody is surprised. #ps5 #playstation5 #sony #shazikgadget”

 

Another user shared a meme on the PlayStation 5 logo. In the caption the user said, “Playstation 5 logo is SOOOOOOO CREAAATIVE!!! #Playstation5 #PS5 #CES”

 

 

 

A bunch of users made small videos showing how the PlayStation 5 logo is similar to the previous PlayStation logos. The disappointment is evident from these videos that were shared on social media.

When it comes to specifications, Sony’s offering the PlayStation 5 will support 3D audio sound and ultra HD Blu-ray graphics, haptics/adaptive triggers and ultra-high SSD.

The latest version of the PlayStation is equipped with hardware-based ray tracing for life-like graphics. These details are no surprise as they were already revealed last year.

PlayStation 5 will be powered by AMD’s third-generation Ryzen line octa-core CPU built on 7nm Zen 2 process, while the console will use custom GPU based on AMD’s Radeon Navi.

PlayStation 5 will also have a custom unit for 3D audio, which will make immersive sound while gaming directly through TV speakers and virtual surround sound. Headphones are expected to further elevate the audio experience on the PS5.

tags
top news
Pak desperate, people of Kashmir won’t give an inch, foreign envoys told
Pak desperate, people of Kashmir won’t give an inch, foreign envoys told
On tie-up with Raj Thackeray’s MNS, Devendra Fadnavis sees one roadblock
On tie-up with Raj Thackeray’s MNS, Devendra Fadnavis sees one roadblock
Mamata Banerjee’s sharp RSVP to Oppn invite for Sonia Gandhi meet over CAA
Mamata Banerjee’s sharp RSVP to Oppn invite for Sonia Gandhi meet over CAA
Warne’s baggy green sets auction record, beats Bradman’s cap & Dhoni’s bat
Warne’s baggy green sets auction record, beats Bradman’s cap & Dhoni’s bat
Court asks Chhapaak filmmakers to give due credit to Laxmi Agarwal’s lawyer
Court asks Chhapaak filmmakers to give due credit to Laxmi Agarwal’s lawyer
Mahindra to showcase e-KUV100 at Auto Expo 2020, will bring in e-XUV300 in 2021
Mahindra to showcase e-KUV100 at Auto Expo 2020, will bring in e-XUV300 in 2021
ACT broadband users, you guys have something to worry about
ACT broadband users, you guys have something to worry about
Sharad Pawar flags off Yashwant Sinha’s ‘Gandhi Shanti Yatra’ against CAA, NRC
Sharad Pawar flags off Yashwant Sinha’s ‘Gandhi Shanti Yatra’ against CAA, NRC
trending topics
Najeeb casesESIC HospitalIBPS 2019 ScorecardKushal PunjabiReliance Jio Wi-Fi callingAjay DevgnJNU violenceRealme 5i

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech