Gamers disappointed with PlayStation 5 logo, say it is no different from previous versions

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 16:23 IST

Sony launched the logo of PlayStation 5 at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020 in Las Vegas. The brand also confirmed the commercial release of the latest version of its popular gaming console and divulged details about key specifications.

The logo which had kept gamers waiting turned out to be quite disappointing for users because it is quite similar to the logos of PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3.

Many users took to micro blogging site Twitter to express their disappointment. A Twitter user, with the handle name @mszikr, shared photos from the event with the caption, “SONY reveals the PS5’s official logo. Looks identical as before and nobody is surprised. #ps5 #playstation5 #sony #shazikgadget”

Another user shared a meme on the PlayStation 5 logo. In the caption the user said, “Playstation 5 logo is SOOOOOOO CREAAATIVE!!! #Playstation5 #PS5 #CES”

Jim Ryan at CES: we’re excited to share our new logo for PS5 pic.twitter.com/v6pS4nSm2B — Liam Allen-Miller (@RSSLiam) January 7, 2020

behind the scenes of the ps5 logo pic.twitter.com/kcxNjuO90t — Noah (@PhantomArtifice) January 7, 2020

A bunch of users made small videos showing how the PlayStation 5 logo is similar to the previous PlayStation logos. The disappointment is evident from these videos that were shared on social media.

When it comes to specifications, Sony’s offering the PlayStation 5 will support 3D audio sound and ultra HD Blu-ray graphics, haptics/adaptive triggers and ultra-high SSD.

The latest version of the PlayStation is equipped with hardware-based ray tracing for life-like graphics. These details are no surprise as they were already revealed last year.

PlayStation 5 will be powered by AMD’s third-generation Ryzen line octa-core CPU built on 7nm Zen 2 process, while the console will use custom GPU based on AMD’s Radeon Navi.

PlayStation 5 will also have a custom unit for 3D audio, which will make immersive sound while gaming directly through TV speakers and virtual surround sound. Headphones are expected to further elevate the audio experience on the PS5.