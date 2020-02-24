‘Gaming doesn’t really exist in India’, Ambani tells Nadella at Microsoft event

tech

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella held a fireside chat at the Future Decoded event in Mumbai. The two discussed a variety of topics including gaming, startups, and data consumption growth in India among others.

Ambani agreed that the gaming could be one of the next big things in India. He pointed out that Jio’s gaming foray in the country. The company last year introduced Jio TV set-top-box that also supports online gaming. It also supports all major controllers and is said to deliver “zero-latency” gaming. Jio had then announced its partnership with Microsoft and Tencent for its gaming offerings.

“Gaming doesn’t really exist in India,” Ambai told Nadella at the event. He pointed out that the faster broadband speeds and cloud adoption can further accelerate this segment, referring to Microsoft’s cloud-based gaming initiative, Project XCloud.

“For many of us who don’t know what gaming is, it is very hard to imagine but gaming will be bigger than music, movies and tv shows put together,” Ambani asserted.

Earlier, Ambani showered praise on Nadella for his leadership skills. He also said that the US President Donald Trump will see a different India from what his predecessors like Carter or Clinton saw during their visits to the country. “I think that as we are speaking, President Trump has arrived in Ahmedabad, and the, India, that he will see in 2020 is very different from the India that either President Carter saw or Clinton saw when he came in ..... or even Obama,” he said.

He added that India’s telecom networks have become much better or are on par with the global standards. Ambani also highlighted India’s meteoric rise in data adoption and consumption post Jio launch.

“Pre-Jio, users had 256 Kbps speeds which we called broadband… post Jio, up to 21Mbps speed is available to all users in India,” he said while highlighting a massive drop in data prices.

“The pre-Jio price of data in this country was between 300 and 500 hundred rupees. And for the poorest of poor people who use 2g the prices as high as 10,000 rupees,” Ambani said adding, “Post Jio the price is between 12 and 14 rupees a GB. And the usage. And a lot of, like, what Jio has achieved in the last three years, is (38 crore people) 380 million customers have migrated to this 4g technology.”.

It is worth noting that Microsoft and Reliance Jio are already cloud partners. As per the partnership, Jio uses the Microsoft Azure cloud platform to develop cloud solutions focused on the Indian enterprises. Jio had also announced setting up data centres across India while Microsoft said it would deploy its Azure platform in these data centers. Jio will set up data centres in locations across India, consisting of next-generation compute, storage and networking capabilities, and Microsoft will deploy its Azure platform in these data centres to support Jio’s offerings.