Gaming fans, here are the best ATX motherboards for your PC

tech

Updated: Dec 05, 2019 13:42 IST

The motherboard is among the most important components when it comes to building a PC regardless of why you need the PC. It is the backbone of the machine which makes all the different components work together, like the CPU, RAM, graphics card and storage. When it comes to gaming, few features set apart a gaming motherboard from a normal motherboard. So, let’s take a look at some of the best ATX motherboards that you can buy for gaming:

ASUS TUF H310

If you have an 8th Gen Intel CPU like the i3-8100, i5-8400, i7-8086K or any other processor from that generation, the ASUS TUF H310 is a great motherboard. It is ideal for people who are beginners when it comes to PC building and who are on a tight budget. The motherboard offers plenty of cool features like DDR4 overvoltage protection, native M.2 support, Aura Sync RGB and military-grade TUF components. Because it is an entry-level motherboard and you won’t be able to overclock your unlocked CPUs. In terms of I/O, you get two USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, two front USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, two RAM slots, PCI Express 3.0 and an HDMI port among others.

The ASUS TUF H310 is a decent entry-level motherboard for gamers. It has good quality chokes and capacitors for better performance in both long and short-term use.

B07BVZN3NR

MSI MPG X570 Gaming Plus

Looking for a motherboard with Ryzen support and all improvements that the 3rd Gen chips bring? The MSI MPG X570 Gaming Plus is the right one for you. It supports 2nd and 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen chips and DDR4 memory with clock speeds as high as 4400+ MHz. For gamers, the motherboard supports PCIe 4.0 which allows for great graphics bandwidth. The Frozr Heatsink Design makes sure that the temperatures are maintained for optimal performance. 8+4 pin CPU power connector ensures better stability especially while overclocking. And, yes, this board supports overclocking. You can also control the lights on the motherboard using MSI Mystic lighting software.

The MPG X570 Gaming Plus by MSI is a feature-packed gaming motherboard. It supports high-speed memory, PCIe 4.0 and offers great stability which is just what a gamer would need.

B07T8HJVY8

ASUS ROG Strix Z390-F

With support for 8th and 9th Gen Intel processors, the ROG Strix Z390-F from ASUS is a complete package. It has ASUS’s Optic-MEM II which gives better stability to DRAM overclocking. In fact, this board has been designed with overclocking in mind. The revamped 5-way optimisation works in tandem with FanXpert 4 to intelligently overclock depending on the thermal telemetry and other such factors. It has Intel Gigabit Ethernet for a responsive multiplayer gaming experience, if your internet connection is fast enough. Even the M.2 storage gets a heatsink along with a water pump and fan header. Aura Sync RGB lights can be customised and they work well with a large selection of compatible PC gear.

B07J53J483

For Intel followers, the ROG Strix Z390-F by ASUS would be all that they need. It has excellent support for overclocking along with several stability features that make sure that the enthusiasts get maximum performance.

B07W17B4R2

Gigabyte X570 AORUS Elite WiFi

The Gigabyte X570 AORUS Elite Wi-Fi is another AMD motherboard that has support for all the Ryzen 3rd Gen features. It has 4 DIMM and supports Dual Channel DDR4 memory. Its 12+2 power phase enables better and more stable overclocking. For a lag-free internet connection, the board has Intel Gigabit LAN with cFosSpeed Internet Accelerator along with Intel Dual Band 802.11ac Wi-Fi. There is Bluetooth 4.2 as well, which helps you connect other Bluetooth devices and transfer data or audio. You also get a PCIe 4.0x16 slot for your GPU. There are multiple temperature sensors for better monitoring and you can overclock your 2nd and 3rd Gen Ryzen processors easily using this motherboard.

When it comes to a motherboard with no compromises, the Gigabyte X570 AORUS Elite Wi-Fi stands as the right choice. It offers great value for the money. It is designed for gamers who plan on overclocking their CPUs.

(At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.)