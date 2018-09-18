Garmin Fenix 5X Plus smartwatch with GPS support launched in India

Smart wearables maker Garmin India on Monday launched a multi-sport watch “Fenix 5X Plus” for Rs 79,990 in India. The watch comes with an in-built GPS, music storage and a wrist-based sensor to track blood oxygen saturation at higher altitudes.

The wearable device has scratch-resistant sapphire lens fitted with Garmin’s “Chroma Display” with LED backlighting for better readability, the company said in a statement.

The “UltraTrac” power-saver mode could extend battery life up to 64 hours.

“Garmin has launched this intelligent smart watch with maps, music and payment features, keeping in mind the needs of the adventurers who engage in long stretched activities,” said Ali Rizvi, National Sales Manager, Garmin India.

The watch also comes with support for smart notifications, automatic upload to Garmin Connect, a source for maintaining health and fitness data and options to personalise the device with apps.

First Published: Sep 18, 2018 13:59 IST