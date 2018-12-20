Garmin Instinct rugged GPS-enabled smartwatch launched in India: Price, specs

Smart wearables maker Garmin India on Wednesday launched a GPS-enabled smartwatch called Instinct for Rs 26,990.

Instinct is equipped with inbuilt 3-axis compass and barometric altimeter, multiple global navigation satellite systems (GPS, GLONASS and Galileo) support -- that helps track in challenging environments than GPS alone -- and wrist-based heart rate monitor, the company said in a statement.

“We are excited to introduce Instinct as India’s first ‘lifestyle watch’ for the people who wish to have an approachable smartwatch that is rugged and reliable,” said Ali Rizvi, National Sales Manager-Garmin India.

The smartwatch is loaded with various multiple sports modes like running, cycling, swimming, climbing, skiing, rowing, weightlifting and yoga. ALSO READ: Fossil launches 7 new smartwatches in India, prices start at Rs 19,995

“Built on US military standard 810G for thermal, shock and water resistance, the watch holds all the technologically advanced features for the people who loves to explore outdoor experiences,” Rizvi added.

The watch can be paired with phone and “Garmin Connect” online fitness community for automatic uploads, live tracking and the “GroupTrack” feature.

The smartwatch is available at Garmin’s authorised stores, select Helios stores and online platforms.

