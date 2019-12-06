Garmin launches Venu and Vivoactive 4: Here are all the details, prices

tech

Updated: Dec 06, 2019 17:14 IST

Garmin expanded its active lifestyle smartwatch segment by added two new smartwatches to its repertoire – the Venu and the Vívoactive 4. While the former comes with Garmin’s vibrant AMOLED screen, a first for the company, the latter is supposed to be equipped with the ‘broadest available range of 24/7 health monitoring apps’.

Both the Venu and the Vívoactive 4 are equipped with over 40 on-device animated workouts for strength training, cardio, yoga and Pilates. There are preloaded workouts on the watch and there are also preset workouts that you can download from Garmin Connect and customise them to suit you best.

Garmin said that the Venu and Vívoactive 4 come with ‘the broadest available range of all-day health monitoring features’ like – advanced sleep with Pulse Ox, new respiration tracking, abnormal heartrate alerts, menstrual cycle tracking, stress tracking with relax reminders, hydration tracking, new breathwork activities etc.

These smartwatches are made for daily wear with interchangeable bands and the always-on, sunlight-readable Garmin Chroma Display technology makes it easier to read the watch face.

Users can keep a tab on their stats via the Garmin Connect app.

Of course, you can receive smart notifications for incoming calls, text messages, social media updates, calendar reminders etc. And Android users can reply to text messages from the device.

The Venu features a 1.2” screen and promises a five-day battery life in smartwatch mode, and up to six hours in GPS + music mode.

The Venu comes in four colours – Granite Blue with Silver hardware. Black with Slate hardware, Light Sand with Rose Gold hardware and Black with Gold hardware and are all priced at Rs 37,490.

The Vívoactive 4 (45mm) promises a battery life of up to eight days in smartwatch mode, and up to 6 hours in GPS + music mode.

The Vívoactive 4 comes in two colours – Shadow Gray with Silver and Black with Slate and is priced at Rs 32,590.

The Venu is available as an Amazon Exclusive till December 15. Post which you can pick up one from Amazon, Tata Cliq, Myntra, Flipkart and the Paytmmall and from offline stores as well. The Vívoactive 4 is available online on Amazon, Tata Cliq, Muntra, Flipkart and Paytmmall and offline in stores.