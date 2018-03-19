Garmin Vivofit 4 activity tracker with 1-year battery life launched in India, priced at Rs 4,999

Smart wearables maker Garmin India on Monday launched the Vivofit 4 activity tracker at Rs 4,999. It is available exclusively on Amazon India.

Garmin claims that its Vivofit 4 activity tracker comes with a battery life of over a year. Its features include time, date, daylight saving, alarm clock, timer and stopwatch.

“We are sure that Vivofit 4 would revolutionise the fitness industry in India. Although there are several activity trackers in the market, what makes this particular product unique is that under typical use its battery can last up to a year,” Ali Rizvi, National Sales Manager, Garmin India, said in a statement.

It tracks steps taken, distance covered, calories burnt, monitors sleep as well as suggests personalised step goal for the day. Vivofit 4 also tracks the periods of the users’ inactivity, with a coloured move bar filling up to alert the user that they have been stationary for too long.

The activity tracker automatically captures and classifies different activities such as walking, running, biking, swimming, and using an elliptical.

The activity tracker comes in black, white and black speckle colours and is available in two regular and large sizes. Its accessory bands are available in various colours and styles.