Garmin Vivomove HR smartwatch launched in India, priced at Rs 15,999

Smart wearables maker Garmin India on Wednesday launched an analog digital smartwatch “Vivomove HR” with in-built wellness features at Rs 15,999.

It is currently available at select Helios stores and it will soon be available across leading online platforms.

The hybrid watch, which features a crystal touchscreen with a discreet display, includes fitness monitoring tools and displays the steps taken, calories burnt, distance travelled, and heart rate.

“A unique feature of ‘Vivomove HR’ is that the watch hands dynamically move out when you interact with the touchscreen and then moves back to the correct time when you are done,” Ali Rizvi, National Sales Manager, Garmin India, said in a statement.

It has wellness monitoring tools such as all-day stress tracking and relaxation timer to help you manage your stress levels and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

The device is compatible with iPhone, Android and Windows smartphones and also features smart notifications, weather, find my phone, music control, find my watch, among others.

The hybrid watch can last up to five days in smart mode and up to two weeks in watch mode, the company claimed.