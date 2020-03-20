e-paper
Home / Tech / GDC Summer 2020 to take place as a 3-day event in August

GDC Summer 2020 to take place as a 3-day event in August

GDC 2020 will now take place as a summer event between August 4 and August 6 at the Moscone Centre in San Francisco, California.

tech Updated: Mar 20, 2020 09:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
GDC Summer will take place between August 4 and August 6 at the Moscone Centre in San Francisco, California.
GDC Summer will take place between August 4 and August 6 at the Moscone Centre in San Francisco, California.(GDC)
         

Coronavirus outbreak derailed the timeline of a host of tech events this year. The ongoing pandemic also led the organisers of the Game Developers Conference (GDC) 2020 to postpone the event that was scheduled to take place between March 16 and March 20 in San Francisco this year. But the GDC Summer 2020 will still take place as a three-day event in August this year.

GDC 2020 will now take place as a summer event between August 4 and August 6 at the Moscone Centre in San Francisco, California. The website of the tech event has been updated to notify developers and fans about the update.

Also read: Google cancels digital event for Cloud Next amid coronavirus outbreak

The website says that the GDC Summer will be a ‘celebration of all things game development.’ The event will feature a “multi-disciplinary educational and inspirational talks and a freestyle two-day show floor on August 5 and August 6,” the website says.

“Safety remains the GDC organizers’ paramount concern and the GDC team will continue to monitor the latest information from health officials to ensure a safe and compelling event for everyone at GDC Summer, GDC 2021, and beyond,” the organizers wrote in a press release as reported by The Verge.

Also read: Microsoft Build physical event cancelled due to coronavirus

It is worth noting that GDC 2020 is one of the many tech events that has been cancelled this year owing to the coronavirus outbreak. Other events include E3 2020, SXSW 2020, F8 2020 and Microsoft Build among others.

