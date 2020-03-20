GDC Summer 2020 to take place as a 3-day event in August

tech

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 09:38 IST

Coronavirus outbreak derailed the timeline of a host of tech events this year. The ongoing pandemic also led the organisers of the Game Developers Conference (GDC) 2020 to postpone the event that was scheduled to take place between March 16 and March 20 in San Francisco this year. But the GDC Summer 2020 will still take place as a three-day event in August this year.

GDC 2020 will now take place as a summer event between August 4 and August 6 at the Moscone Centre in San Francisco, California. The website of the tech event has been updated to notify developers and fans about the update.

The website says that the GDC Summer will be a ‘celebration of all things game development.’ The event will feature a “multi-disciplinary educational and inspirational talks and a freestyle two-day show floor on August 5 and August 6,” the website says.

“Safety remains the GDC organizers’ paramount concern and the GDC team will continue to monitor the latest information from health officials to ensure a safe and compelling event for everyone at GDC Summer, GDC 2021, and beyond,” the organizers wrote in a press release as reported by The Verge.

It is worth noting that GDC 2020 is one of the many tech events that has been cancelled this year owing to the coronavirus outbreak. Other events include E3 2020, SXSW 2020, F8 2020 and Microsoft Build among others.