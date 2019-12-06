Geekbench results for Snapdragon 865: The numbers seem to be in place

tech

Updated: Dec 06, 2019 19:14 IST

When Qualcomm launched its flagship processor for the year at the tech summit in Hawaii, the company promised that the Snapdragon 865 would have 25% faster CPU performance and 20% faster GPU performance as compared to the Snapdragon 855.

Early benchmark scores are now out on the Geekbench v4 database. While there are some scores from version 5 as well, they ‘don’t seem reliable’.

With the numbers we currently have it looks like Qualcomm has delivered on its promise. The multi-core and single-core numbers have seen a 22 to 23% bump over the Snapdragon 855 scores. This is not in comparison to the Snapdragon 855 Plus chip, though.

While results for the Exynos flagship is still awaited, there are chances that the Snapdragon 865 might have a good chance of being the fastest Android chipset for early 2020. However, MeideaTek Dimensity scores are also hanging around for comparison and its AnTuTu scores have shown great promise. And Huawei might be going with the Kirin 990 5G for the first flagship of 2020 – the P40.

Since Samsung killed its custom CPU core division and Huawei usually sticks to ARMs designs – the chances are that Android flagships perform about the same, regardless of which chipset they use.