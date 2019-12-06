e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 06, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Dec 06, 2019

Geekbench results for Snapdragon 865: The numbers seem to be in place

Qualcomm had promised 25% faster CPU, 20% faster GPU results as compared to the older processor

tech Updated: Dec 06, 2019 19:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
         

When Qualcomm launched its flagship processor for the year at the tech summit in Hawaii, the company promised that the Snapdragon 865 would have 25% faster CPU performance and 20% faster GPU performance as compared to the Snapdragon 855.

Early benchmark scores are now out on the Geekbench v4 database. While there are some scores from version 5 as well, they ‘don’t seem reliable’.

With the numbers we currently have it looks like Qualcomm has delivered on its promise. The multi-core and single-core numbers have seen a 22 to 23% bump over the Snapdragon 855 scores. This is not in comparison to the Snapdragon 855 Plus chip, though.

While results for the Exynos flagship is still awaited, there are chances that the Snapdragon 865 might have a good chance of being the fastest Android chipset for early 2020. However, MeideaTek Dimensity scores are also hanging around for comparison and its AnTuTu scores have shown great promise. And Huawei might be going with the Kirin 990 5G for the first flagship of 2020 – the P40.

Since Samsung killed its custom CPU core division and Huawei usually sticks to ARMs designs – the chances are that Android flagships perform about the same, regardless of which chipset they use.

tags
top news
‘Cancelled Nithyananda’s passport’, says government
‘Cancelled Nithyananda’s passport’, says government
Hyderabad vet’s family says solace, accused’s relatives cry foul
Hyderabad vet’s family says solace, accused’s relatives cry foul
Not winning a medal at Sydney Olympics was a big motivation: Phelps
Not winning a medal at Sydney Olympics was a big motivation: Phelps
Families of accused question Telangana police’s encounter theory
Families of accused question Telangana police’s encounter theory
Unnao rape survivor was kept as sex slave, beaten up for disobeying: FIR
Unnao rape survivor was kept as sex slave, beaten up for disobeying: FIR
After Friday’s encounter, top cop VC Sajjannar hailed as hero in Hyderabad
After Friday’s encounter, top cop VC Sajjannar hailed as hero in Hyderabad
CBI books sitting high court judge in bribery case
CBI books sitting high court judge in bribery case
Watch: When Akshay and Kareena grooved to ‘Sauda Khara Khara’ at #HTLS 2019
Watch: When Akshay and Kareena grooved to ‘Sauda Khara Khara’ at #HTLS 2019
trending topics
HTLS 2019HTLS 2019 LiveHyderabad encounterGaurav GeraIndia vs West Indies LiveUnnao rape survivorPUBGShah Rukh KhanPanipat movie review

don't miss

latest news

India News

tech