e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / German foreign ministry restricts use of Zoom over security concerns: Report

German foreign ministry restricts use of Zoom over security concerns: Report

The ministry has restricted use of the video conferencing service saying in an internal memo to employees that security and data protection weaknesses made it too risky to use

tech Updated: Apr 08, 2020 21:34 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters, Berlin
In this April 18, 2019 file photo, Zoom CEO Eric Yuan attends the opening bell at Nasdaq as his company holds its IPO in New York. The German foreign ministry has restricted use of the video conferencing service Zoom, saying in an internal memo to employees that security and data protection weaknesses made it too risky to use, newspaper Handelsblatt reported .
In this April 18, 2019 file photo, Zoom CEO Eric Yuan attends the opening bell at Nasdaq as his company holds its IPO in New York. The German foreign ministry has restricted use of the video conferencing service Zoom, saying in an internal memo to employees that security and data protection weaknesses made it too risky to use, newspaper Handelsblatt reported .(AP)
         

The German foreign ministry has restricted use of the video conferencing service Zoom, saying in an internal memo to employees that security and data protection weaknesses made it too risky to use, newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Wednesday.

The memo added that since the system was in widespread use among the ministry’s international partners, it was currently impossible to ban its use entirely and that in crises employees could use it on private machines for professional purposes.

“Based on media reports and our own findings we have concluded that Zoom’s software has critical weaknesses and serious security and data protection problems,” read the memo cited by Handelsblatt.

A government source confirmed the authenticity of the memo but clarified that there was no restriction on using the desktop version of Zoom via a fixed-line connection, although confidential conversations should not be held as the application lacks end-to-end encryption.

Also read: Zoom privacy issue explainer: A timeline of what actually happened

Zoom’s daily users have exploded as the coronavirus pandemic has spread around the world, forcing millions of people to work from home while schools have switched to its online app to hold classes online.

The increase in usage has also exposed security flaws, including a phenomenon called ‘zoombombing’ in which malefactors gatecrash videocalls, seize control of shared screens and post offensive content.

Taiwan’s cabinet has told government agencies to stop using Zoom’s conferencing app and other countries are considering a similar move, sources say.

Zoom has hired former Facebook security chief Alex Stamos as an adviser and formed an advisory board to improve the video conferencing app’s privacy and security issues amid the global backlash.

top news
Delhi Covid-19 cases jump by 93 ahead of Anil Baijal’s big meet on lockdown
Delhi Covid-19 cases jump by 93 ahead of Anil Baijal’s big meet on lockdown
HCQ promise kept, India seeks US help to get latest Covid-19 test equipment
HCQ promise kept, India seeks US help to get latest Covid-19 test equipment
20 corona hotspots sealed in Delhi, wearing of masks compulsory
20 corona hotspots sealed in Delhi, wearing of masks compulsory
Pak skips virtual Saarc meet on overcoming Covid-19 impact on regional trade
Pak skips virtual Saarc meet on overcoming Covid-19 impact on regional trade
UK reports record 938 new Covid-19 deaths; total casualties cross 7,000
UK reports record 938 new Covid-19 deaths; total casualties cross 7,000
Aakash Chopra picks combined India-Pakistan XI of all-time, names Imran Khan as captain
Aakash Chopra picks combined India-Pakistan XI of all-time, names Imran Khan as captain
New Toyota Fortuner spied, India launch likely by end-2020
New Toyota Fortuner spied, India launch likely by end-2020
Is young India at greater risk of coronavirus disease?
Is young India at greater risk of coronavirus disease?
trending topics
Covid-19 LiveCovid-19 crisisCoronavirus updateDonald TrumpCovid-19Rohit Sharma

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech