e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 10, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jul 11, 2019

Get a closer look at Apollo 11’s command module with Google’s AR

When users would Google search Apollo 11 on an AR-enabled device, they would see an AR option in the Knowledge Panel and tapping on it would let users explore a 3D recreation of the command module

tech Updated: Jul 11, 2019 15:01 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
ADVANCE FOR USE SATURDAY, JULY 13, 2019 AND THEREAFTER-In this July 20, 1969 photo made available by NASA, Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin works on a solar wind experiment device on the surface of the moon. (Neil Armstrong/NASA via AP) (AP)

Ahead of the upcoming 50th anniversary of mankind’s first successful trip to the moon, Google has recreated the Apollo 11 rocket’s command module with Augmented Reality (AR).

On July 16, 1969, Apollo 11 was launched into space and on July 20, it landed the first two humans on the Moon -- Commander Neil Armstrong and lunar module Eagle’s pilot Buzz Aldrin.

To celebrate the milestone, when users would Google search Apollo 11 on an AR-enabled device, they would see an AR option in the Knowledge Panel and tapping on it would let users explore a 3D recreation of the command module, Engadget reported on Wednesday.

According to Google, this is the first time it has added a cultural artefact in AR feature on Search, which debuted in May. The search-engine giant has teamed up with the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum for this project.

As part of Google’s initiative, users would get to explore 20 new stories about lesser-known aspects of the mission and the people who contributed to it, the report added.

More features such as moon- and space-related tours and quizzes on Google Earth have also been lined up from July 15. In a different report, Engadget said that Denmark-based toy company Lego is also marking the historic day with NASA Apollo 11 lunar lander set that would cost $100.

Designed with inputs from NASA itself, the 1,087-piece kit would come with a pair of astronaut figures representing Armstrong and Aldrin.

First Published: Jul 11, 2019 15:01 IST

more from tech
top news
    trending topics
    Parliament Live UpdatesKarnataka Political Crisis LiveAustralia vs England Live ScoreMS DhoniCBI raids Supreme Court lawyers Indira Jaising, Anand Grover’s homesIndia vs New Zealand Highlights
    don't miss
      icc world cup 2019