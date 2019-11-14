Get big discounts on these Samsung products with Galaxy Note 10, S10 purchase

tech

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 15:54 IST

Samsung on Thursday announced a new festive offer under which is it offering up to 32% discount on a range of products with the purchase of the latest Galaxy Note 10 or S10 series phones. Some of the top products that are up for offer include Galaxy Watch Active and Galaxy Tab S5e. The bundle offer is valid from November 14 to November 30, 2019. Customers can avail the offers at Samsung Exclusive stores and Samsung online store.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus is available for Rs 79,999 whereas Galaxy Note 10 is priced at Rs 69,999. Customers can also avail Rs 6,000 cashback from HDFC or Rs 6,000 worth upgrade bonus along with the new scheme. Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus costs Rs 73,9000 (Rs 4,000 instant discount) and Galaxy S10 comes for Rs (66,000 – instant discount of Rs 5,000. You can purchase Samsung Galaxy S10e for Rs 55,900 and get up to Rs 8,000 instant discount.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Note 10 and S10 bundle scheme is available on the following products: Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e can be purchased for Rs 32,800, down from the original price of Rs 35,000. Watch Active+ Pack of 2 straps is available for Rs 20,986, cheaper than the older price of Rs 25,838.

Wireless AKG handset, wireless charger and Clear View Cover (S10/S10+/S10e) for Rs 8,000, Rs 3,950, and Rs 3,950, respectively. You can also bundle Galaxy Friends Cover (S10/10+) for 2,230. The older price of the device is Rs 3,499. Galaxy Friends Cover (Note10/Note10+) is available for Rs 2,399, down from the original price of Rs 2,899.

(At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.)