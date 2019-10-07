Get Galaxy S9 for Rs 29,999, Galaxy Watch for Rs 23,990: Check top offers on Samsung Anniversary Sale

tech

Samsung on Monday announced big discounts and offers on its key products as part of its ‘Samsung Anniversary Sale’. The sale is already on and customers can get up to 50% off on smartphones, up to 20% off on smartwatches, and up to 49% on TVs. There are also discounts on Samsung appliances, and JBL and Harmon audio products. The sale is running on Samsung’s official e-store.

Samsung said customers can avail up to 10% cashback on select SBI, HDFC, Axis Bank and ICIC cards. For Amazon Pay transactions, Samsung is giving up to Rs 1,500 cashback. The company is also bundling up to 25% discount on travel bookings via MakeMyTrip and Oyo hotel vouchers worth up to Rs 10,000. There are additional exchange offers as well.

Samsung’s 2018 flagship phones Galaxy S9 and Note 9 are the biggest highlight of the sale. Samsung Galaxy S9 64GB model is available for Rs 29,999. The phone had launched in India last year with a price tag of Rs 57,900. The 128GB model is available for Rs 49,900, down from the original listing of Rs 61,900. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is available on Samsung Anniversary Sale for Rs 42,999. The phone had launched in 2018 for Rs 67,900.

If you’re looking for a new budget phone, you can check out the offers on Samsung Galaxy M30s. The base model of the 6,000mAh battery phone is available for Rs 13,999.

Another highlight of the sale is Samsung Galaxy Watch 46mm, which is available for Rs 23,990. Samsung’s newest 55-inch QLED TV The Frame is available at Rs 84,999.

On Harman Kardon audio products, you can get up to 50% off. JBL audio products are available with up to 60% discount. On accessories and memory and storage devices, you can get up to 40% and up to 60% off respectively.

